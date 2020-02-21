GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Region 3=

Dublin Coffman 60, Cols. DeSales 19

Dublin Jerome 33, Sunbury Big Walnut 30

Hartley 43, Hilliard Davidson 33

Hilliard Bradley 36, Marysville 32

Pickerington Cent. 90, Cols. Whetstone 3

Reynoldsburg 62, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 40

Watterson 54, Hilliard Darby 19

Westerville N. 50, Pickerington N. 20

Westerville S. 56, Lancaster 29

Division II=

Region 7=

Hebron Lakewood 67, Utica 24

Sparta Highland 63, Cols. Beechcroft 20

Thornville Sheridan 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 25

Region 8=

Granville 57, Cols. Cristo Rey 33

Plain City Jonathan Alder 66, South 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/