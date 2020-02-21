GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Region 3=
Dublin Coffman 60, Cols. DeSales 19
Dublin Jerome 33, Sunbury Big Walnut 30
Hartley 43, Hilliard Davidson 33
Hilliard Bradley 36, Marysville 32
Pickerington Cent. 90, Cols. Whetstone 3
Reynoldsburg 62, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 40
Watterson 54, Hilliard Darby 19
Westerville N. 50, Pickerington N. 20
Westerville S. 56, Lancaster 29
Division II=
Region 7=
Hebron Lakewood 67, Utica 24
Sparta Highland 63, Cols. Beechcroft 20
Thornville Sheridan 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 25
Region 8=
Granville 57, Cols. Cristo Rey 33
Plain City Jonathan Alder 66, South 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
