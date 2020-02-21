6N: England welcome back Tuilagi but lose Furbank

LONDON (AP) — Manu Tuilagi was back for England while new fullback George Furbank was ruled out of their Six Nations rugby match against Ireland on Sunday at Twickenham because of a longstanding groin and hip injury.

Elliot Daly was restored to fullback on Friday, and the vacancy he created on the left wing, where he started in the 13-6 win against Scotland two weeks ago, was filled by Jonathan Joseph.

Joseph was moved out from center, with Tuilagi fit again after straining his groin in the 24-17 loss to France in the first round and missing the Scotland match.

Ben Youngs won the two-way duel at scrumhalf against Willi Heinz this week in the only other change in the backline.

In the forwards, Courtney Lawes was starting instead of the dropped Lewis Ludlam on the blindside flank, and Joe Marler was at loosehead prop for Mako Vunipola, who returned home to Tonga for family reasons.

Coach Eddie Jones went for another six-two split of forwards and backs in the reserves, where utility back Henry Slade was chosen for his first appearance since December when he damaged his ankle.

“It’s great to have Manu and Henry back in the 23,” Jones said. “They are both quality players. They have proven that over the last couple of seasons, so having those two back is a really good bonus for us. Manu is fresh, ready to go.”

Meanwhile, Ireland made a late change when lock Iain Henderson withdrew for family reasons. Devin Toner, who came off the bench in the wins against Scotland and Wales, replaced him in the lineup for his 70th cap, and Ultan Dillane took Toner’s place in the reserves.

Lineups:

England: Elliot Daly, Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (captain), Jonathan Joseph, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Courtney Lawes, George Kruis, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Joe Marler. Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels, Ben Earl, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade.

Ireland: Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Conor Murray; CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, James Ryan, Devin Toner, Tadhg Furlong, Rob Herring, Cian Healy. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ultan Dillane, Caelan Doris, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith Earls.

