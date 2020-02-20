Warsaw Man Injured in Jail Altercation

A Warsaw man suffered severe injury after an altercation Thursday morning.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said after 5:00 AM an altercation broke out in the A block of the jail. It was found that an assault had taken place.

The sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Ronnie McCain II was severely injured and taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center where he was later flown to Grant Medical Center by medical helicopter.

34-year-old Darrel Lanham Jr of Warsaw remains in custody on an unrelated case.

The filing of formal charges are pending for this incident after review of this case with the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.

McCain II was being held in the Coshocton Justice Center after he was taken into custody earlier Thursday after leading deputies on a 15-minute pursuit.