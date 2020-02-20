Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agape Christian 68, Dongola 60
Ashton-Franklin Center 71, Kirkland Hiawatha 51
Bogan 71, Chicago CICS-Longwood 31
Bunker Hill 71, Brussels 38
Cerro Gordo 61, Argenta-Oreana 24
Chicago King 72, Bowen 41
Clifton Central 54, S. Newton, Ind. 40
Dakota 76, Forreston 36
Durand 46, Pearl City 32
El Paso-Gridley 64, Quest Academy 57
Elgin Academy 73, Alden-Hebron 42
Fairbury Prairie Central 67, Rantoul 38
Foreman 63, Chicago (Disney II) 54
Griggsville-Perry 68, Pleasant Hill 30
Jacksonville Routt 47, Calhoun 36
Kennedy 72, Foundations College Prep 44
Larkin 63, Ridgewood 50
Lindblom 62, Calumet, Ind. 40
Linton, Ind. 69, Marshall 54
Mather 90, Waldorf 68
Metro-East Lutheran 74, Mount Olive 35
Momence 61, Grant Park 60
Mooseheart 93, Leland 35
North-Mac 58, Maroa-Forsyth 49
Northridge Prep 72, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 47
Okawville 38, Goreville 29
Pleasant Plains 40, Breese Mater Dei 39
Pope County 71, Shawnee 16
Portage Christian, Ind. 53, Arthur-Okaw Christian 51
Putnam County 55, St. Bede 51
Raymond Lincolnwood 49, Edinburg (Coop) BK 30
Red Bud 50, East Alton-Wood River 42
Round Lake 68, Wauconda 43
Routt Catholic/Westfair Christian Academy Co-op 68, Lake County Baptist 61
Schurz 77, Chicago (Jones) 71
Shepard 83, Morgan Park Academy 33
South Beloit 42, Aurora Math-Science 36
Steeleville 92, Vienna 36
Trenton Wesclin 66, McGivney Catholic High School 38
Westlake 48, Kankakee Grace Christian 43
Westlake 61, Galesburg Christian High School 59
Wheaton Academy 55, Elmwood Park 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Mt. Zion 55, Danville 44
Tri-County 52, Altamont 43
1A Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) Sectional=
Sectional Championship=
McGivney Catholic High School 44, Jacksonville Routt 40
1A Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional=
Sectional Championship=
Catlin (Salt Fork) 38, Decatur St. Teresa 33
1A Chicago (Collins Academy) Sectional=
Sectional Championship=
Hope Academy 64, Christian Liberty Academy 49
1A Granville (Putnam County) Sectional=
Sectional Championship=
Aurora Christian 62, Gardner-South Wilmington 29
1A Havana Sectional=
Sectional Championship=
Lewistown 56, Illini Bluffs 49
1A Pecatonica Sectional=
Sectional Championship=
Lanark Eastland 59, Amboy 58
1A Wayne City Sectional=
Sectional Championship=
Okawville 38, Goreville 29
2A Carterville Sectional=
Sectional Championship=
Carterville 54, Nashville 42
2A Chicago (Orr) Sectionall=
Sectional Championship=
DePaul College Prep 48, Walther Christian Academy 42
2A Greenville Sectional=
Sectional Championship=
Pleasant Plains 40, Breese Mater Dei 39
2A Macomb Sectional=
Sectional Championship=
Quincy Notre Dame 44, Normal University 23
2A Mendota Sectional=
Sectional Championship=
Riverdale 45, Winnebago 34
2A Paris Sectional=
Sectional Championship=
Teutopolis 43, Paris, Ark. 29
2A Westchester (St.Joseph) Sectional=
Sectional Championship=
Chicago Marshall 64, Lisle 30
2A Wilmington Sectional=
Sectional Championship=
Seneca 40, Joliet Catholic 36
3A Champaign (Central) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Decatur MacArthur 68, Mahomet-Seymour 32
Springfield Lanphier 55, Lincoln 39
3A Chicago (Little Village) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Kenwood 54, St. Laurence 25
Riverside-Brookfield 60, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 49
3A Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Oak Lawn Richards 50, Hillcrest 44
Providence 49, Morgan Park 47
Rich South 72, Oak Forest 40
3A Crystal Lake (South) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Deerfield 48, Wauconda 42
Grayslake Central 42, Crystal Lake South 37
3A Effingham (H.S.) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Bethalto Civic Memorial 60, East St. Louis 53
Highland 51, Jerseyville Jersey 31
Mattoon 45, Centralia 36
Mount Vernon 54, Olney (Richland County) 48
3A Hampshire Sectional=
Regional Final=
Burlington Central 56, St. Francis 32
Rockford Boylan 66, Belvidere North 45
Sycamore 68, Dixon 36
3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=
Regional Final=
River Forest Trinity 56, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 8
3A Rock Island (H.S.) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Kankakee 66, Metamora 52
Peoria (H.S.) 55, Rock Island 43
Richwoods 52, Geneseo 39
4A Des Plaines (Maine West) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Loyola 47, New Trier 29
Maine South 68, Elk Grove 29
Maine West 60, Niles West 32
4A Hillside (Proviso West) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Argo 75, Lindblom 46
Nazareth 64, Lyons 63, OT
4A Hoffman Estates (H.S.) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Geneva 62, Batavia 27
Lake Park 67, Bartlett 59
Wheaton North 51, Glenbard West 34
York 47, St. Charles North 39
4A Huntley Sectional=
Regional Final=
Dundee-Crown 52, Cary-Grove 26
Huntley 34, Hononegah 30
Rockford Auburn 52, DeKalb 32
4A Huntley) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Barrington 62, McHenry 32
4A Lisle (Benet Academy) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Lisle (Benet Academy) 64, Waubonsie Valley 27
Naperville North 49, Aurora (West Aurora) 43
Oswego 46, Naperville Neuqua Valley 32
4A Palatine (H.S.) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Fremd 47, Prospect 26
Hersey 50, Carmel 31
Libertyville 50, Lake Zurich 38
4A Palos Hills (Stagg) Sectional=
Regional Final=
Homewood-Flossmoor 43, Lincoln Way Central 30
Mother McAuley 51, Sandburg 32
Thornwood 49, Lockport 28
4A Pekin Sectional=
Regional Final=
Joliet West 49, Moline 45
Lincoln Way West 70, Normal West 56
O’Fallon 53, Belleville West 47
___
