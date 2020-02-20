Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agape Christian 68, Dongola 60

Ashton-Franklin Center 71, Kirkland Hiawatha 51

Bogan 71, Chicago CICS-Longwood 31

Bunker Hill 71, Brussels 38

Cerro Gordo 61, Argenta-Oreana 24

Chicago King 72, Bowen 41

Clifton Central 54, S. Newton, Ind. 40

Dakota 76, Forreston 36

Durand 46, Pearl City 32

El Paso-Gridley 64, Quest Academy 57

Elgin Academy 73, Alden-Hebron 42

Fairbury Prairie Central 67, Rantoul 38

Foreman 63, Chicago (Disney II) 54

Griggsville-Perry 68, Pleasant Hill 30

Jacksonville Routt 47, Calhoun 36

Kennedy 72, Foundations College Prep 44

Larkin 63, Ridgewood 50

Lindblom 62, Calumet, Ind. 40

Linton, Ind. 69, Marshall 54

Mather 90, Waldorf 68

Metro-East Lutheran 74, Mount Olive 35

Momence 61, Grant Park 60

Mooseheart 93, Leland 35

North-Mac 58, Maroa-Forsyth 49

Northridge Prep 72, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 47

Okawville 38, Goreville 29

Pleasant Plains 40, Breese Mater Dei 39

Pope County 71, Shawnee 16

Portage Christian, Ind. 53, Arthur-Okaw Christian 51

Putnam County 55, St. Bede 51

Raymond Lincolnwood 49, Edinburg (Coop) BK 30

Red Bud 50, East Alton-Wood River 42

Round Lake 68, Wauconda 43

Routt Catholic/Westfair Christian Academy Co-op 68, Lake County Baptist 61

Schurz 77, Chicago (Jones) 71

Shepard 83, Morgan Park Academy 33

South Beloit 42, Aurora Math-Science 36

Steeleville 92, Vienna 36

Trenton Wesclin 66, McGivney Catholic High School 38

Westlake 48, Kankakee Grace Christian 43

Westlake 61, Galesburg Christian High School 59

Wheaton Academy 55, Elmwood Park 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mt. Zion 55, Danville 44

Tri-County 52, Altamont 43

1A Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) Sectional=

Sectional Championship=

McGivney Catholic High School 44, Jacksonville Routt 40

1A Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional=

Sectional Championship=

Catlin (Salt Fork) 38, Decatur St. Teresa 33

1A Chicago (Collins Academy) Sectional=

Sectional Championship=

Hope Academy 64, Christian Liberty Academy 49

1A Granville (Putnam County) Sectional=

Sectional Championship=

Aurora Christian 62, Gardner-South Wilmington 29

1A Havana Sectional=

Sectional Championship=

Lewistown 56, Illini Bluffs 49

1A Pecatonica Sectional=

Sectional Championship=

Lanark Eastland 59, Amboy 58

1A Wayne City Sectional=

Sectional Championship=

Okawville 38, Goreville 29

2A Carterville Sectional=

Sectional Championship=

Carterville 54, Nashville 42

2A Chicago (Orr) Sectionall=

Sectional Championship=

DePaul College Prep 48, Walther Christian Academy 42

2A Greenville Sectional=

Sectional Championship=

Pleasant Plains 40, Breese Mater Dei 39

2A Macomb Sectional=

Sectional Championship=

Quincy Notre Dame 44, Normal University 23

2A Mendota Sectional=

Sectional Championship=

Riverdale 45, Winnebago 34

2A Paris Sectional=

Sectional Championship=

Teutopolis 43, Paris, Ark. 29

2A Westchester (St.Joseph) Sectional=

Sectional Championship=

Chicago Marshall 64, Lisle 30

2A Wilmington Sectional=

Sectional Championship=

Seneca 40, Joliet Catholic 36

3A Champaign (Central) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Decatur MacArthur 68, Mahomet-Seymour 32

Springfield Lanphier 55, Lincoln 39

3A Chicago (Little Village) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Kenwood 54, St. Laurence 25

Riverside-Brookfield 60, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 49

3A Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Oak Lawn Richards 50, Hillcrest 44

Providence 49, Morgan Park 47

Rich South 72, Oak Forest 40

3A Crystal Lake (South) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Deerfield 48, Wauconda 42

Grayslake Central 42, Crystal Lake South 37

3A Effingham (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 60, East St. Louis 53

Highland 51, Jerseyville Jersey 31

Mattoon 45, Centralia 36

Mount Vernon 54, Olney (Richland County) 48

3A Hampshire Sectional=

Regional Final=

Burlington Central 56, St. Francis 32

Rockford Boylan 66, Belvidere North 45

Sycamore 68, Dixon 36

3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=

Regional Final=

River Forest Trinity 56, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 8

3A Rock Island (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Kankakee 66, Metamora 52

Peoria (H.S.) 55, Rock Island 43

Richwoods 52, Geneseo 39

4A Des Plaines (Maine West) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Loyola 47, New Trier 29

Maine South 68, Elk Grove 29

Maine West 60, Niles West 32

4A Hillside (Proviso West) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Argo 75, Lindblom 46

Nazareth 64, Lyons 63, OT

4A Hoffman Estates (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Geneva 62, Batavia 27

Lake Park 67, Bartlett 59

Wheaton North 51, Glenbard West 34

York 47, St. Charles North 39

4A Huntley Sectional=

Regional Final=

Dundee-Crown 52, Cary-Grove 26

Huntley 34, Hononegah 30

Rockford Auburn 52, DeKalb 32

4A Huntley) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Barrington 62, McHenry 32

4A Lisle (Benet Academy) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Lisle (Benet Academy) 64, Waubonsie Valley 27

Naperville North 49, Aurora (West Aurora) 43

Oswego 46, Naperville Neuqua Valley 32

4A Palatine (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Fremd 47, Prospect 26

Hersey 50, Carmel 31

Libertyville 50, Lake Zurich 38

4A Palos Hills (Stagg) Sectional=

Regional Final=

Homewood-Flossmoor 43, Lincoln Way Central 30

Mother McAuley 51, Sandburg 32

Thornwood 49, Lockport 28

4A Pekin Sectional=

Regional Final=

Joliet West 49, Moline 45

Lincoln Way West 70, Normal West 56

O’Fallon 53, Belleville West 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/