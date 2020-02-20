Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 73, Cortland Maplewood 40
Arlington 75, Leipsic 49
Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Williamstown, W.Va. 53
Crestline 61, Bucyrus 42
Crooksville 78, Zanesville W. Muskingum 71
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 66, Hudson WRA 53
Edgerton 58, Paulding 55
Galion Northmor 63, Caledonia River Valley 55
Glouster Trimble 65, Corning Miller 58
Kidron Cent. Christian 65, Millersburg W. Holmes 58
N. Baltimore 62, Attica Seneca E. 48
Newark Licking Valley 52, Zanesville Rosecrans 50
Ottoville 56, Defiance Tinora 33
Shadyside 61, Strasburg-Franklin 30
Sherwood Fairview 64, Montpelier 37
Sycamore Mohawk 87, Morral Ridgedale 42
Troy Christian 27, Bradford 22
Versailles 39, Coldwater 20
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 85, St. Clairsville 61
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division III=
Region 12=
Anna 71, N. Lewisburg Triad 28
Day. Christian 40, Jamestown Greeneview 38
Division IV=
Region 15=
Cols. Grandview Hts. 72, Danville 32
Newark Cath. 67, Cols. KIPP 58
Region 16=
Cols. Wellington 99, Groveport Madison Christian 26
Granville Christian 65, Millersport 61, OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/