Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 73, Cortland Maplewood 40

Arlington 75, Leipsic 49

Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Williamstown, W.Va. 53

Crestline 61, Bucyrus 42

Crooksville 78, Zanesville W. Muskingum 71

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 66, Hudson WRA 53

Edgerton 58, Paulding 55

Galion Northmor 63, Caledonia River Valley 55

Glouster Trimble 65, Corning Miller 58

Kidron Cent. Christian 65, Millersburg W. Holmes 58

N. Baltimore 62, Attica Seneca E. 48

Newark Licking Valley 52, Zanesville Rosecrans 50

Ottoville 56, Defiance Tinora 33

Shadyside 61, Strasburg-Franklin 30

Sherwood Fairview 64, Montpelier 37

Sycamore Mohawk 87, Morral Ridgedale 42

Troy Christian 27, Bradford 22

Versailles 39, Coldwater 20

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 85, St. Clairsville 61

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division III=

Region 12=

Anna 71, N. Lewisburg Triad 28

Day. Christian 40, Jamestown Greeneview 38

Division IV=

Region 15=

Cols. Grandview Hts. 72, Danville 32

Newark Cath. 67, Cols. KIPP 58

Region 16=

Cols. Wellington 99, Groveport Madison Christian 26

Granville Christian 65, Millersport 61, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/