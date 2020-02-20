Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

McDermott Scioto NW 44, Waverly 40

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Region 1=

Aurora 53, Warren Howland 34

Can. Glenoak 78, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 64

Canfield 53, Cuyahoga Falls 34

Eastlake N. 83, Willoughby S. 42

Euclid 39, Cle. Hts. 38

Louisville 46, New Philadelphia 45

Lyndhurst Brush 82, Painesville Riverside 45

Mentor 56, Chardon 45

N. Can. Hoover 38, Can. McKinley 32

Rocky River Magnificat 49, Lakewood 39

Solon 66, Parma 52

Stow-Munroe Falls 39, Massillon Perry 32

Warren Harding 38, Hudson 28

Region 2=

Akr. Hoban 64, Wooster 24

Amherst Steele 39, Avon 28

Macedonia Nordonia 52, Brunswick 35

Medina Highland 45, Barberton 43

N. Ridgeville 41, Avon Lake 40

Olmsted Falls 57, Grafton Midview 37

Strongsville 54, Wadsworth 52, OT

Westlake 57, Lorain 33

Region 4=

Centerville 66, Franklin 31

Springboro 68, Vandalia Butler 28

W. Chester Lakota W. 68, Milford 26

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Buchtel 59, Wooster Triway 39

Beloit W. Branch 55, Ravenna 5

Canal Fulton Northwest 31, Copley 28

Chardon NDCL 32, Gates Mills Hawken 19

Chesterland W. Geauga 68, Painesville Harvey 14

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 61, STVM 60

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 60, Richfield Revere 33

Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Geneva 46

Norton 44, Can. South 37

Perry 61, Jefferson Area 13

Poland Seminary 56, Struthers 43

Ravenna SE 44, Girard 37

Salem 50, Youngs. Mooney 47

Shaker Hts. Laurel 70, Chagrin Falls 36

Tallmadge 36, Alliance Marlington 29

Region 6=

Bay Village Bay 55, Lorain Clearview 22

Lodi Cloverleaf 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 30

Rocky River 41, Parma Hts. Holy Name 29

Region 7=

Circleville 47, Circleville Logan Elm 38

McArthur Vinton County 53, Chillicothe Unioto 46

Region 8=

Cin. Hughes 61, Cin. Wyoming 46

Germantown Valley View 44, Hamilton Ross 29

Greenville 44, Spring. Kenton Ridge 40

Tipp City Tippecanoe 72, Day. Belmont 7

Division III=

Region 11=

Oak Hill 58, Southeastern 44

Sardinia Eastern Brown 46, Albany Alexander 29

Region 12=

Anna 64, Day. Northridge 17

Arcanum 70, Spring. NE 26

Bethel-Tate 74, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 27

Carlisle 42, Tipp City Bethel 35

Casstown Miami E. 41, New Paris National Trail 25

Cin. Summit Country Day 70, Lees Creek E. Clinton 20

Division IV=

Region 14=

Columbus Grove 58, Ft. Jennings 31

Delphos St. John’s 45, McComb 43

Kalida 57, Pandora-Gilboa 36

N. Baltimore 46, Continental 40

Region 15=

Beallsville 41, New Matamoras Frontier 23

Belpre 44, Franklin Furnace Green 30

Beverly Ft. Frye 68, Newcomerstown 15

Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, Hannibal River 48

Shadyside 61, Strasburg-Franklin 30

Toronto 57, Malvern 55, OT

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 45, Caldwell 30

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 77, Bowerston Conotton Valley 32

Zanesville Rosecrans 48, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37

Region 16=

Botkins 45, Houston 28

Cedarville 38, Miami Valley Christian Academy 33

Mechanicsburg 73, Union City Mississinawa Valley 22

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 68, Newton Local 14

Troy Christian 27, Bradford 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/