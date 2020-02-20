Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
McDermott Scioto NW 44, Waverly 40
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Region 1=
Aurora 53, Warren Howland 34
Can. Glenoak 78, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 64
Canfield 53, Cuyahoga Falls 34
Eastlake N. 83, Willoughby S. 42
Euclid 39, Cle. Hts. 38
Louisville 46, New Philadelphia 45
Lyndhurst Brush 82, Painesville Riverside 45
Mentor 56, Chardon 45
N. Can. Hoover 38, Can. McKinley 32
Rocky River Magnificat 49, Lakewood 39
Solon 66, Parma 52
Stow-Munroe Falls 39, Massillon Perry 32
Warren Harding 38, Hudson 28
Region 2=
Akr. Hoban 64, Wooster 24
Amherst Steele 39, Avon 28
Macedonia Nordonia 52, Brunswick 35
Medina Highland 45, Barberton 43
N. Ridgeville 41, Avon Lake 40
Olmsted Falls 57, Grafton Midview 37
Strongsville 54, Wadsworth 52, OT
Westlake 57, Lorain 33
Region 4=
Centerville 66, Franklin 31
Springboro 68, Vandalia Butler 28
W. Chester Lakota W. 68, Milford 26
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Buchtel 59, Wooster Triway 39
Beloit W. Branch 55, Ravenna 5
Canal Fulton Northwest 31, Copley 28
Chardon NDCL 32, Gates Mills Hawken 19
Chesterland W. Geauga 68, Painesville Harvey 14
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 61, STVM 60
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 60, Richfield Revere 33
Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Geneva 46
Norton 44, Can. South 37
Perry 61, Jefferson Area 13
Poland Seminary 56, Struthers 43
Ravenna SE 44, Girard 37
Salem 50, Youngs. Mooney 47
Shaker Hts. Laurel 70, Chagrin Falls 36
Tallmadge 36, Alliance Marlington 29
Region 6=
Bay Village Bay 55, Lorain Clearview 22
Lodi Cloverleaf 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 30
Rocky River 41, Parma Hts. Holy Name 29
Region 7=
Circleville 47, Circleville Logan Elm 38
McArthur Vinton County 53, Chillicothe Unioto 46
Region 8=
Cin. Hughes 61, Cin. Wyoming 46
Germantown Valley View 44, Hamilton Ross 29
Greenville 44, Spring. Kenton Ridge 40
Tipp City Tippecanoe 72, Day. Belmont 7
Division III=
Region 11=
Oak Hill 58, Southeastern 44
Sardinia Eastern Brown 46, Albany Alexander 29
Region 12=
Anna 64, Day. Northridge 17
Arcanum 70, Spring. NE 26
Bethel-Tate 74, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 27
Carlisle 42, Tipp City Bethel 35
Casstown Miami E. 41, New Paris National Trail 25
Cin. Summit Country Day 70, Lees Creek E. Clinton 20
Division IV=
Region 14=
Columbus Grove 58, Ft. Jennings 31
Delphos St. John’s 45, McComb 43
Kalida 57, Pandora-Gilboa 36
N. Baltimore 46, Continental 40
Region 15=
Beallsville 41, New Matamoras Frontier 23
Belpre 44, Franklin Furnace Green 30
Beverly Ft. Frye 68, Newcomerstown 15
Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, Hannibal River 48
Shadyside 61, Strasburg-Franklin 30
Toronto 57, Malvern 55, OT
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 45, Caldwell 30
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 77, Bowerston Conotton Valley 32
Zanesville Rosecrans 48, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 37
Region 16=
Botkins 45, Houston 28
Cedarville 38, Miami Valley Christian Academy 33
Mechanicsburg 73, Union City Mississinawa Valley 22
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 68, Newton Local 14
Troy Christian 27, Bradford 22
