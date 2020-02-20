Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ellis School 64, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 55, OT

Laurel 38, South Side 18

Class 1A=

WPIAL=

Quarterfinal=

Vincentian Academy 99, Geibel Catholic 51

Class 2A=

District 6=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Guilfoyle 85, United 45

Homer-Center 68, Southern Huntingdon 51

Penns Manor 65, West Branch 53

Portage Area 70, Purchase Line 37

Class 3A=

District 3=

Semifinal=

Camp Hill Trinity 62, Brandywine Heights 50

District 4=

Quarterfinal=

Central Columbia 74, Wellsboro 65

Hughesville 64, Troy 46

Warrior Run 65, Mount Carmel 54

Class 4A=

District 3=

Quarterfinal=

ELCO 59, Eastern York 54

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 44, Berks Catholic 25

Lancaster Catholic 58, Octorara 40

Susquehanna Township 68, Littlestown 45

District 10=

Quarterfinal=

Grove City 61, Corry 48

Warren 68, Conneaut Area 42

Class 5A=

District 3=

Quarterfinal=

Milton Hershey 69, Elizabethtown 55

Muhlenberg 60, Gettysburg 49

New Oxford 78, York 61

Northern York 65, Shippensburg 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Meadowbrook Christian 40, Mount Calvary 23

Class 1A=

District 9=

Quarterfinal=

Otto-Eldred 54, Cameron County 41

Class 2A=

District 3=

Semifinal=

Upper Dauphin 76, Linden Hall 38

WPIAL=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Canevin 66, Riverview 41

Serra Catholic 63, Winchester Thurston 34

Class 3A=

District 6=

Quarterfinal=

Cambria Heights 61, West Shamokin 40

Penn Cambria 46, Central Martinsburg 40

Tyrone 69, Penns Valley 42

Class 4A=

District 4=

Quarterfinal=

Athens 52, Montoursville 45

WPIAL=

Quarterfinal=

Blackhawk 58, Indiana 44

Pittsburgh North Catholic 47, Quaker Valley 31

Class 6A=

District 3=

Quarterfinal=

Central Dauphin 45, Dallastown Area 35

Central York 44, Manheim Township 26

Cumberland Valley 55, Hempfield 26

Red Lion 29, Governor Mifflin 27

