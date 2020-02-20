Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ellis School 64, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 55, OT
Laurel 38, South Side 18
Class 1A=
WPIAL=
Quarterfinal=
Vincentian Academy 99, Geibel Catholic 51
Class 2A=
District 6=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Guilfoyle 85, United 45
Homer-Center 68, Southern Huntingdon 51
Penns Manor 65, West Branch 53
Portage Area 70, Purchase Line 37
Class 3A=
District 3=
Semifinal=
Camp Hill Trinity 62, Brandywine Heights 50
District 4=
Quarterfinal=
Central Columbia 74, Wellsboro 65
Hughesville 64, Troy 46
Warrior Run 65, Mount Carmel 54
Class 4A=
District 3=
Quarterfinal=
ELCO 59, Eastern York 54
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 44, Berks Catholic 25
Lancaster Catholic 58, Octorara 40
Susquehanna Township 68, Littlestown 45
District 10=
Quarterfinal=
Grove City 61, Corry 48
Warren 68, Conneaut Area 42
Class 5A=
District 3=
Quarterfinal=
Milton Hershey 69, Elizabethtown 55
Muhlenberg 60, Gettysburg 49
New Oxford 78, York 61
Northern York 65, Shippensburg 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Meadowbrook Christian 40, Mount Calvary 23
Class 1A=
District 9=
Quarterfinal=
Otto-Eldred 54, Cameron County 41
Class 2A=
District 3=
Semifinal=
Upper Dauphin 76, Linden Hall 38
WPIAL=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Canevin 66, Riverview 41
Serra Catholic 63, Winchester Thurston 34
Class 3A=
District 6=
Quarterfinal=
Cambria Heights 61, West Shamokin 40
Penn Cambria 46, Central Martinsburg 40
Tyrone 69, Penns Valley 42
Class 4A=
District 4=
Quarterfinal=
Athens 52, Montoursville 45
WPIAL=
Quarterfinal=
Blackhawk 58, Indiana 44
Pittsburgh North Catholic 47, Quaker Valley 31
Class 6A=
District 3=
Quarterfinal=
Central Dauphin 45, Dallastown Area 35
Central York 44, Manheim Township 26
Cumberland Valley 55, Hempfield 26
Red Lion 29, Governor Mifflin 27
