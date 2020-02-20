Senator Schaffer Announces Funding for Volunteer Fire Departments

State Senator Tim Schaffer announced grants of more than $44,000 to volunteer fire departments throughout the 20th Ohio Senate District.

The Byesville Fire Department will see $9,393 for personal protection equipment and hoses.

Liberty Community VFD (Kimbolton) in Guernsey County is receiving $10,000 for personal protection equipment and emergency lighting equipment. Wayne Township- Duncan Falls VFD in Muskingum County will receive $7,488 for personal protection equipment and MARCS radio equipment.

Other departments seeing funding include the Hocking Township Fire Department in Fairfield County and the Laurelville VFD in Hocking County.

The funds come from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry’s Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant.

Senator Schaffer said, “Volunteer fire departments are critical to protecting our communities and infrastructure. “I am thankful to see the State of Ohio’s continued commitment to these valuable community volunteers and heroes.”

