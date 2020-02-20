Penn looks to extend streak vs Dartmouth

Penn (13-8, 5-3) vs. Dartmouth (9-14, 2-6)

Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Dartmouth. Penn has won by an average of 11 points in its last five wins over the Big Green. Dartmouth’s last win in the series came on March 3, 2017, a 76-74 win.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Chris Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have collectively scored 47 percent of Dartmouth’s points this season and 53 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Penn, AJ Brodeur, Devon Goodman and Jordan Dingle have scored 58 percent of the team’s points this season, including 67 percent of all Quakers points over their last five.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Quakers have allowed only 66.9 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 75.5 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brodeur has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Penn is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Quakers are 8-8 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Quakers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Big Green. Dartmouth has 41 assists on 75 field goals (54.7 percent) over its past three games while Penn has assists on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn is ranked second among Ivy League teams with an average of 74.2 points per game.

