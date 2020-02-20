Funding for Recreation Trails

State Senator Tim Schaffer this week announced that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will release funding for recreation trail projects throughout the state pending State Controlling Board approval.

In Southeast Ohio, the Village of Byesville and Guernsey County Community Development Corporation were the two groups from Guernsey County receiving Recreational Trails Program grant funds of $59,889 and $54,945 respectively for trail projects.

At the border of Hocking and Perry Counties, the Monday Creek Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Trail System will receive $310,000 in RTP grant funds for 35 miles of trail maintenance and repair.

“These recreational trails provide an excellent opportunity for Ohioans to explore and enjoy the beautiful natural terrain that this great state has to offer,” Schaffer said. “It is important to see that the State of Ohio is dedicated toward maintaining and preserving these trails for the public to enjoy well into the future.”