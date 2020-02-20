FDU seeks revenge on LIU Brooklyn

Long Island-Brooklyn (12-15, 7-7) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (8-17, 6-8)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn goes for the season sweep over Fairleigh Dickinson after winning the previous matchup in Brooklyn. The teams last met on Jan. 11, when the Sharks shot 50 percent from the field while holding Fairleigh Dickinson’s shooters to just 45 percent en route to the 84-70 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Raiquan Clark is averaging 20 points and 7.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Sharks. Ty Flowers is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. The Knights have been led by Kaleb Bishop, who is averaging 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jahlil Jenkins has had his hand in 43 percent of all Fairleigh Dickinson field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 25 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Sharks are 0-8 when they score 66 points or fewer and 12-7 when they exceed 66 points. The Knights are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 8-7 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Sharks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson has 44 assists on 90 field goals (48.9 percent) over its previous three games while Long Island-Brooklyn has assists on 48 of 82 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn is rated second among NEC teams with an average of 76.6 points per game. The Sharks have averaged 79.7 points per game over their last three games.

