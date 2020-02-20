Couple accused in death of two infants plead not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio husband and wife charged in the death of two infants have pleaded not guilty.

Jenna Cisneros, 34, and Jacob Cisneros, 33, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a total of 16 felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

The first child, a boy who was 2 months old or younger, was discovered inside a nonworking Ford Mustang in Toledo in May 2017. Police recovered the remains of the second infant, a girl, from inside a Chrysler PT Cruiser on Feb. 10. Officers also found several articles of clothing, a woman’s wallet and letters to both Jacob and Jenna Cisneros inside the car, court records show.

Previous DNA tests show that the husband and wife are the boy’s parents. Final autopsy results and DNA tests are still pending for the second baby.

Investigators claim to have matched DNA from Jenna Cisneros to a profile found where the first child was discovered, but the records do not indicate whether the DNA profile came from inside the vehicle, according to search warrant affidavits obtained by The Toledo Blade.

Both infants were found wrapped in household linens on the floors of the vehicles under the dashboards, according to another affidavit.

At the arraignment hearing, a judge increased the couple’s bonds from $500,000 to $1,225,000 each. She also set a pretrial hearing for March 26 and a trial date of April 7.

An attorney for Jenna Cisneros declined to comment Thursday. A message seeking comment was left with her husband’s attorney.