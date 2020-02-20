Authorities: 1 dead in police shooting in Ohio capital city

State
Associated Press0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed Thursday after a police shooting in Ohio’s capital city, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at a motel on the city’s north side, the Columbus Division of Police said on Twitter.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead. The person was wanted in connection to a recent homicide, police said.

A news conference was planned for later Thursday. Last month, a Columbus police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old robbery suspect armed with a gun on the city’s east side. That case remains under investigation.

The city released a plan earlier this year meant to address police violence in the city.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Reports: 1 dead in police shooting in Ohio capital city

Associated Press

Couple accused in death of two infants plead not guilty

Associated Press

Ohio ballot change effort cleared for signature gathering

Associated Press