Authorities: 1 dead in police shooting in Ohio capital city

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed Thursday after a police shooting in Ohio’s capital city, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at a motel on the city’s north side, the Columbus Division of Police said on Twitter.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead. The person was wanted in connection to a recent homicide, police said.

A news conference was planned for later Thursday. Last month, a Columbus police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old robbery suspect armed with a gun on the city’s east side. That case remains under investigation.

The city released a plan earlier this year meant to address police violence in the city.