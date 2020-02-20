THURSDAY 2/20:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Few Flurries. Colder. High 33°

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Very Cold. Low 10°

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Not as Cold. High 37°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning, with a few flurry chances across SE Ohio. Skies will gradually begin to clear during the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will not be as warm, with highs only topping off around Freezing this afternoon.

Skies will be mainly clear during the overnight, and lows will drop into the lower Teens.

The end of the work week looks to be a mostly sunny one, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. More sunshine and more warmth will be with us this weekend. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 40s by Saturday, and around 50 on Sunday.

Rain chances will return late Sunday night into Monday, and the chance will linger into the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will still be mild despite the rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 Monday and Tuesday.

Colder air will begin to filter in by next Wednesday, with highs in the lower 40s, along with rain/snow showers.

Have a Great Thursday!

