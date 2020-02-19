Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A=

District 1=

Semifinal=

Chester Charter 56, Phil-Montgomery Christian 44

The Christian Academy 65, Jenkintown 46

Class 2A=

District 1=

Semifinal=

Christopher Dock 71, Calvary Christian 51

Church Farm School 65, Delco Christian 44

Class 5A=

District 1=

First Round=

Holy Ghost Prep 41, Marple Newtown 40

Penn Wood 46, Academy Park 38

Penncrest 57, Chichester 23

Radnor 50, Upper Moreland 41

Strath Haven 45, Phoenixville 40

Unionville 54, Upper Merion 39

West Chester Rustin 67, Harriton 48

District 2=

Quarterfinal=

Blue Ridge 68, Scranton Holy Cross 24

Lackawanna Trail 45, Susquehanna 30

Mountain View 56, Northwest Area 43

Old Forge 59, Elk Lake 52

District 3=

Semifinal=

Millersburg 65, Antietam 58

York Catholic 73, Steelton-Highspire 68, OT

District 4=

Quarterfinal=

Canton 52, Northeast Bradford 47

Sayre Area 48, Millville 38

Wyalusing 43, South Williamsport 33

Class 4A=

District 2=

Quarterfinal=

Nanticoke Area 46, Tunkhannock 38

Scranton Prep 72, Berwick 30

District 6=

Semifinal=

Tyrone 48, Central Martinsburg 46

WPIAL=

First Round=

Belle Vernon 65, Derry 44

Blackhawk 72, Elizabeth Forward 49

New Castle 64, Mount Pleasant 47

Ringgold 73, Ambridge 62

Class 6A=

District 2/4=

Quarterfinal=

Delaware Valley 39, Scranton 38

District 11=

First Round=

Pocono Mountain West 54, Whitehall 49

Philadelphia Catholic League Tournament=

Semifinal=

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 83, Archbishop Wood 73

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McCort 62, Juniata Valley 52

Central Bucks East 56, Ridley 54

Easton 47, Phillipsburg, N.J. 40

Scranton 44, Delaware Valley 36

Class 1A=

District 5=

Quarterfinal=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 58, Fannett-Metal 42

Class 2A=

District 6=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop McCort 62, Juniata Valley 52

Penns Manor 62, Claysburg-Kimmel 40

Class 3A=

District 2=

Quarterfinal=

Dunmore 49, Mid Valley 15

Holy Redeemer 55, Montrose 43

Riverside 71, Carbondale 21

Wyoming Seminary 45, Lakeland 42

WPIAL=

First Round=

Avonworth 49, Brownsville 19

East Allegheny 51, Charleroi 24

Freedom Area 47, Derry 32

Seton-LaSalle 56, Deer Lakes 52

Class 5A=

District 2=

Quarterfinal=

North Pocono 56, Wallenpaupack 29

West Scranton 45, Crestwood 42

Wyoming Valley West 48, Pittston Area 46, OT

District 6/8/9=

Semifinal=

Portage Area 56, Pittsburgh Obama 45

Class 6A=

District 1=

Second Round=

Central Bucks West 52, Neshaminy 41

Methacton 45, Souderton 34

Spring-Ford 48, Owen J Roberts 39

West Chester Rustin 58, Pennsbury 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/