Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A=
District 1=
Semifinal=
Chester Charter 56, Phil-Montgomery Christian 44
The Christian Academy 65, Jenkintown 46
Class 2A=
District 1=
Semifinal=
Christopher Dock 71, Calvary Christian 51
Church Farm School 65, Delco Christian 44
Class 5A=
District 1=
First Round=
Holy Ghost Prep 41, Marple Newtown 40
Penn Wood 46, Academy Park 38
Penncrest 57, Chichester 23
Radnor 50, Upper Moreland 41
Strath Haven 45, Phoenixville 40
Unionville 54, Upper Merion 39
West Chester Rustin 67, Harriton 48
District 2=
Quarterfinal=
Blue Ridge 68, Scranton Holy Cross 24
Lackawanna Trail 45, Susquehanna 30
Mountain View 56, Northwest Area 43
Old Forge 59, Elk Lake 52
District 3=
Semifinal=
Millersburg 65, Antietam 58
York Catholic 73, Steelton-Highspire 68, OT
District 4=
Quarterfinal=
Canton 52, Northeast Bradford 47
Sayre Area 48, Millville 38
Wyalusing 43, South Williamsport 33
Class 4A=
District 2=
Quarterfinal=
Nanticoke Area 46, Tunkhannock 38
Scranton Prep 72, Berwick 30
District 6=
Semifinal=
Tyrone 48, Central Martinsburg 46
WPIAL=
First Round=
Belle Vernon 65, Derry 44
Blackhawk 72, Elizabeth Forward 49
New Castle 64, Mount Pleasant 47
Ringgold 73, Ambridge 62
Class 6A=
District 2/4=
Quarterfinal=
Delaware Valley 39, Scranton 38
District 11=
First Round=
Pocono Mountain West 54, Whitehall 49
Philadelphia Catholic League Tournament=
Semifinal=
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 83, Archbishop Wood 73
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McCort 62, Juniata Valley 52
Central Bucks East 56, Ridley 54
Easton 47, Phillipsburg, N.J. 40
Scranton 44, Delaware Valley 36
Class 1A=
District 5=
Quarterfinal=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 58, Fannett-Metal 42
Class 2A=
District 6=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop McCort 62, Juniata Valley 52
Penns Manor 62, Claysburg-Kimmel 40
Class 3A=
District 2=
Quarterfinal=
Dunmore 49, Mid Valley 15
Holy Redeemer 55, Montrose 43
Riverside 71, Carbondale 21
Wyoming Seminary 45, Lakeland 42
WPIAL=
First Round=
Avonworth 49, Brownsville 19
East Allegheny 51, Charleroi 24
Freedom Area 47, Derry 32
Seton-LaSalle 56, Deer Lakes 52
Class 5A=
District 2=
Quarterfinal=
North Pocono 56, Wallenpaupack 29
West Scranton 45, Crestwood 42
Wyoming Valley West 48, Pittston Area 46, OT
District 6/8/9=
Semifinal=
Portage Area 56, Pittsburgh Obama 45
Class 6A=
District 1=
Second Round=
Central Bucks West 52, Neshaminy 41
Methacton 45, Souderton 34
Spring-Ford 48, Owen J Roberts 39
West Chester Rustin 58, Pennsbury 30
