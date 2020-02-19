UConn looks to sweep Temple

UConn (14-11, 5-7) vs. Temple (13-12, 5-7)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple seeks revenge on UConn after dropping the first matchup in Storrs. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 29, when Temple made only 13 free throws on 17 attempts while the Huskies went 28 for 30 on their way to the 78-63 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Temple’s Quinton Rose has averaged 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and two steals while Nate Pierre-Louis has put up 11.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and two steals. For the Huskies, Christian Vital has averaged 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals while James Bouknight has put up 10.8 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Rose has had his hand in 43 percent of all Temple field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: UConn is 0-6 when it allows at least 75 points and 14-5 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Temple is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Owls are 5-12 when opponents score more than 62 points.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 33.9 percent, ranking the Huskies 28th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Temple stands at just 25.9 percent (ranked 260th).

