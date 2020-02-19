Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlisle Christian 64, Red Lion Christian 26

Dobbins/Randolph 64, Parkway Center City 55

Moon 52, Mars 36

Class 5A=

District 1=

First Round=

West Chester East 42, Sun Valley 29

Class 1A=

District 4=

Quarterfinal=

Neumann 69, Meadowbrook Christian 45

Northumberland Christian 84, Bucktail 69

Sullivan County 71, Lourdes Regional 49

District 5=

Quarterfinal=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 93, Fannett-Metal 41

Shade 85, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 56

Southern Fulton 55, Johnstown Christian 33

Turkeyfoot Valley 93, Northern Bedford 64

Class 3A=

District 2=

Quarterfinal=

Holy Redeemer 80, Dunmore 42

Lakeland 61, Lake-Lehman 40

Riverside 50, Mid Valley 45

Wyoming Seminary 86, Carbondale 32

District 6=

First Round=

Cambria Heights 60, Philipsburg-Osceola 49

District 12=

Seeding Game=

High School of the Future 64, SLA Beeber 61

Class 4A=

District 12=

Seeding Game=

South Philadelphia 45, Palumbo 42

West Philadelphia 74, Overbrook 66

District 2=

Quarterfinal=

Abington Heights 48, North Pocono 46

Dallas 57, West Scranton 39

Pittston Area 59, Crestwood 53

Wallenpaupack 66, Honesdale 49

District 10=

Championship=

Meadville 54, Erie Cathedral Prep 52

Class 6A=

District 1=

Second Round=

Bensalem 48, Spring-Ford 45

Cheltenham 83, Upper Darby 57

Chester 64, Haverford 44

Coatesville 77, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60

Garnet Valley 35, Downingtown East 30

Lower Merion 63, Central Bucks East 48

Methacton 66, Council Rock South 41

Pennridge 55, North Penn 41

District 3=

First Round=

Central Dauphin 66, Manheim Township 60

Governor Mifflin 77, Warwick 70, OT

Harrisburg 50, Cumberland Valley 42

Lancaster McCaskey 70, Chambersburg 64

District 6/8/10=

Championship=

Erie McDowell 67, Erie 57

WPIAL=

First Round=

Bethel Park 53, North Allegheny 50

Peters Township 55, Hempfield Area 46

Pine-Richland 81, Connellsville 51

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 50, Penn-Trafford 35

Philadelphia Public School League Tournament=

Bracket A Championship=

Gratz 70, Abraham Lincoln 39

Bracket B Championship=

Philadelphia MC&S 75, Imhotep Charter 65, OT

SWCAC Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Orange, Ohio 85, Cornerstone Prep 69

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookville 45, Bradford 41

Mount St. Joseph 45, Harriton 35

North Penn 44, Garnet Valley 35

St. Basil 60, MAST Charter 7

Class 1A=

District 3=

First Round=

New Covenant Christian 37, Harrisburg Christian 32

Veritas Academy 23, Lititz Christian 18

District 4=

Quarterfinal=

Northumberland Christian 55, Benton 35

Sullivan County 53, Lourdes Regional 44

District 6=

First Round=

Purchase Line 60, Williamsburg 44

WPIAL=

First Round=

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 34, Monessen 30

Avella 54, Propel Andrew Street 12

California 36, Greensburg Central Catholic 35

Clairton 61, Eden Christian 58

Sewickley Academy Panthers 53, St. Joseph 27

Class 2A=

District 2=

Quarterfinal=

Northwest Area 41, Lackawanna Trail 33

Scranton Holy Cross 58, Blue Ridge 11

District 4=

Quarterfinal=

Mount Carmel 63, Cowanesque Valley 16

Muncy 49, North Penn-Mansfield 39

South Williamsport 47, Canton 22

Southern Columbia 63, Montgomery 33

Class 3A=

District 3=

Quarterfinal=

Pequea Valley 61, Hanover 32

Susquenita 63, Lancaster Mennonite 52

Class 4A=

District 2=

Quarterfinal=

Berwick 38, Western Wayne 26

Dallas 54, Valley View 48

Nanticoke Area 30, Lake-Lehman 28

Scranton Prep 77, Wyoming Area 22

District 3=

First Round=

Fleetwood 51, Kennard-Dale 36

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 57, Schuylkill Valley 50

District 6=

Semifinal=

Forest Hills 60, Bedford 36

Huntingdon 50, Juniata 36

Class 5A=

District 1=

First Round=

Great Valley 56, Pope John Paul II 32

Mount St. Joseph 45, Harriton 35

Pottsgrove 31, Upper Moreland 26

Radnor 43, Bishop Shanahan 28

Villa Maria 66, Academy Park 46

West Chester East 40, West Chester Henderson 29

District 3=

First Round=

Berks Catholic 51, Solanco 44

Gettysburg 53, Hershey 26

Lower Dauphin 42, Manheim Central 35

Mechanicsburg 59, East Pennsboro 31

Spring Grove 50, Shippensburg 38

Twin Valley 46, Greencastle Antrim 19

West York 58, Northern York 30

York Suburban 45, Elizabethtown 21

WPIAL=

First Round=

Gateway 37, Penn-Trafford 36

Moon 52, Mars 36

Penn Hills 43, Plum 35

Thomas Jefferson 47, Armstrong 23

Class 6A=

District 2/4=

Quarterfinal=

Scranton 45, Delaware Valley 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elk Lake vs. Mountain View, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/