Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carlisle Christian 64, Red Lion Christian 26
Dobbins/Randolph 64, Parkway Center City 55
Moon 52, Mars 36
Class 5A=
District 1=
First Round=
West Chester East 42, Sun Valley 29
Class 1A=
District 4=
Quarterfinal=
Neumann 69, Meadowbrook Christian 45
Northumberland Christian 84, Bucktail 69
Sullivan County 71, Lourdes Regional 49
District 5=
Quarterfinal=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 93, Fannett-Metal 41
Shade 85, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 56
Southern Fulton 55, Johnstown Christian 33
Turkeyfoot Valley 93, Northern Bedford 64
Class 3A=
District 2=
Quarterfinal=
Holy Redeemer 80, Dunmore 42
Lakeland 61, Lake-Lehman 40
Riverside 50, Mid Valley 45
Wyoming Seminary 86, Carbondale 32
District 6=
First Round=
Cambria Heights 60, Philipsburg-Osceola 49
District 12=
Seeding Game=
High School of the Future 64, SLA Beeber 61
Class 4A=
District 12=
Seeding Game=
South Philadelphia 45, Palumbo 42
West Philadelphia 74, Overbrook 66
District 2=
Quarterfinal=
Abington Heights 48, North Pocono 46
Dallas 57, West Scranton 39
Pittston Area 59, Crestwood 53
Wallenpaupack 66, Honesdale 49
District 10=
Championship=
Meadville 54, Erie Cathedral Prep 52
Class 6A=
District 1=
Second Round=
Bensalem 48, Spring-Ford 45
Cheltenham 83, Upper Darby 57
Chester 64, Haverford 44
Coatesville 77, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60
Garnet Valley 35, Downingtown East 30
Lower Merion 63, Central Bucks East 48
Methacton 66, Council Rock South 41
Pennridge 55, North Penn 41
District 3=
First Round=
Central Dauphin 66, Manheim Township 60
Governor Mifflin 77, Warwick 70, OT
Harrisburg 50, Cumberland Valley 42
Lancaster McCaskey 70, Chambersburg 64
District 6/8/10=
Championship=
Erie McDowell 67, Erie 57
WPIAL=
First Round=
Bethel Park 53, North Allegheny 50
Peters Township 55, Hempfield Area 46
Pine-Richland 81, Connellsville 51
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 50, Penn-Trafford 35
Philadelphia Public School League Tournament=
Bracket A Championship=
Gratz 70, Abraham Lincoln 39
Bracket B Championship=
Philadelphia MC&S 75, Imhotep Charter 65, OT
SWCAC Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Orange, Ohio 85, Cornerstone Prep 69
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brookville 45, Bradford 41
Mount St. Joseph 45, Harriton 35
North Penn 44, Garnet Valley 35
St. Basil 60, MAST Charter 7
Class 1A=
District 3=
First Round=
New Covenant Christian 37, Harrisburg Christian 32
Veritas Academy 23, Lititz Christian 18
District 4=
Quarterfinal=
Northumberland Christian 55, Benton 35
Sullivan County 53, Lourdes Regional 44
District 6=
First Round=
Purchase Line 60, Williamsburg 44
WPIAL=
First Round=
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 34, Monessen 30
Avella 54, Propel Andrew Street 12
California 36, Greensburg Central Catholic 35
Clairton 61, Eden Christian 58
Sewickley Academy Panthers 53, St. Joseph 27
Class 2A=
District 2=
Quarterfinal=
Northwest Area 41, Lackawanna Trail 33
Scranton Holy Cross 58, Blue Ridge 11
District 4=
Quarterfinal=
Mount Carmel 63, Cowanesque Valley 16
Muncy 49, North Penn-Mansfield 39
South Williamsport 47, Canton 22
Southern Columbia 63, Montgomery 33
Class 3A=
District 3=
Quarterfinal=
Pequea Valley 61, Hanover 32
Susquenita 63, Lancaster Mennonite 52
Class 4A=
District 2=
Quarterfinal=
Berwick 38, Western Wayne 26
Dallas 54, Valley View 48
Nanticoke Area 30, Lake-Lehman 28
Scranton Prep 77, Wyoming Area 22
District 3=
First Round=
Fleetwood 51, Kennard-Dale 36
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 57, Schuylkill Valley 50
District 6=
Semifinal=
Forest Hills 60, Bedford 36
Huntingdon 50, Juniata 36
Class 5A=
District 1=
First Round=
Great Valley 56, Pope John Paul II 32
Mount St. Joseph 45, Harriton 35
Pottsgrove 31, Upper Moreland 26
Radnor 43, Bishop Shanahan 28
Villa Maria 66, Academy Park 46
West Chester East 40, West Chester Henderson 29
District 3=
First Round=
Berks Catholic 51, Solanco 44
Gettysburg 53, Hershey 26
Lower Dauphin 42, Manheim Central 35
Mechanicsburg 59, East Pennsboro 31
Spring Grove 50, Shippensburg 38
Twin Valley 46, Greencastle Antrim 19
West York 58, Northern York 30
York Suburban 45, Elizabethtown 21
WPIAL=
First Round=
Gateway 37, Penn-Trafford 36
Moon 52, Mars 36
Penn Hills 43, Plum 35
Thomas Jefferson 47, Armstrong 23
Class 6A=
District 2/4=
Quarterfinal=
Scranton 45, Delaware Valley 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elk Lake vs. Mountain View, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com