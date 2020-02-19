Towson looks to sweep William & Mary

William & Mary (18-10, 10-5) vs. Towson (16-11, 9-5)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson goes for the season sweep over William & Mary after winning the previous matchup in Williamsburg. The teams last met on Jan. 25, when the Tigers shot 53.1 percent from the field while limiting William & Mary to just 44 percent en route to a 70-58 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders and Dennis Tunstall have collectively scored 41 percent of Towson’s points this season. For William & Mary, Nathan Knight, Andy Van Vliet, Bryce Barnes and Tyler Hamilton have combined to account for 63 percent of all William & Mary scoring, including 71 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Knight has connected on 30.7 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-5 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 16-6 when it scores at least 61.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 5-0 when recording at least 15 offensive rebounds and 11-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Tribe are 10-0 when they hold opponents to 65 points or fewer and 8-10 when opponents exceed 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is ranked first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.7 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.1 offensive boards per game and 12.4 per game over their last five games.

