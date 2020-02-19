Puppy brings joy, love, opportunity to Zanesville assisted living center

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Oaks of Bethesda, an assisted living and rehabilitation center behind Genesis Hospital on Maple Avenue has a new worker.

Gabby is named after the Olympic Gymnast Gabby Douglas, she has four legs and a lot of fur. The Golden Doodle was brought into work with her mom, Julie Cameron, a Speech and Language Pathologist for the facility.

The Marketing and Admissions Director Cassie Riffee says Gabby quickly became a fan favorite at the facility.

“Our big focus here is trying to say yes to our residents and Gabby really is a testimonial to that. You know, Julie bringing Gabby in promotes to that culture she brings so much love to the residents, seeing her running around brings smiles to their faces, they just love it.”

Cameron says every patient gets to have the same experience as her kids and it’s like they own their own pet.

“Having the opportunity to share their time with a puppy and laugh and get excited over the little things that she does whether they’re good or or bad, you know, she still has puppy moments.”

Cameron says she plans on getting Gabby certified as an emotional support animal so that she can continue coming to the facility.