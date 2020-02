New Lexington and Sheridan met for the third time on Tuesday night.

Let’s just say the third go around didn’t go like the first two times the Perry County rivals met.

New Lexington pulls off the upset over Sheridan, winning 53-43.

Logyn Ratliff had 20 points to lead the way for the Panthers.

Also going on, Maysville defeats Cambridge, 62-54 in the Panthers final regular season game of the year. Meadowbrook took down Garaway, 65-55.