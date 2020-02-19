Murray State looks to extend streak vs E. Illinois

Murray State (19-7, 12-2) vs. Eastern Illinois (12-14, 5-9)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Eastern Illinois. Murray State has won by an average of 15 points in its last five wins over the Panthers. Eastern Illinois’ last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2017, an 82-65 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Eastern Illinois’ George Dixon has averaged 11.5 points and nine rebounds while Josiah Wallace has put up 14.6 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Racers, Tevin Brown has averaged 18.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while KJ Williams has put up 13 points and 7.2 rebounds.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 43.4 percent of the 175 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also made 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Murray State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 19-2 when scoring at least 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Racers. Eastern Illinois has an assist on 42 of 88 field goals (47.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Murray State has assists on 35 of 81 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State has attempted more free throws per game than any other OVC team. The Racers have averaged 22.3 free throws per game.

