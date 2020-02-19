Brock Holt, Milwaukee Brewers finalize 1-year contract

PHOENIX (AP) — Ultilityman Brock Holt and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized a one-year contract Wednesday, a deal that includes a team option for 2021.

The 31-year-old left-handed batter had spent his first eight major league seasons with the Boston Red Sox and was an All-Star in 2015.

He hit a career-high .297 last year with three homers and 31 RBIs in 295 plate appearances while playing every position except pitcher, catcher and center field.

“Ï told him that you don’t know where you’re going to play, you just know that we’ll find a spot for you to play,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He comes with a great reputation from everywhere that he’s been.”

Holt got off to a 1-for-16 start last year after he was scratched in the right eye by 2-year-old son Griffin before the season opener, then went on the injured list April 6. Slowed by right shoulder inflammation, Holt didn’t return to the Red Sox until May 27.

He has a .271 career batting average and .714 OPS.

“It gives Craig tremendous flexibility. It allows him to mix and match in a variety of different ways over the course of the season depending of who’s healthy, who’s performing, who we’re playing,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said.

Milwaukee designated right-handed reliever Taylor Williams for assignment to open a roster spot.

