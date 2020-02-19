And this opening day parade belongs to Marty Brennaman

CINCINNATI (AP) — Longtime Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman will be the grand marshal for the 101st Findlay Market Opening Day Parade in Cincinnati on March 26.

Brennaman, known for his signature call of “And this one belongs to the Reds!” after a victory, ended his 46-year career as the baseball team’s broadcaster last September.

The annual parade organized by merchants begins at Findlay Market and features celebrities, floats, marching bands and more as it winds through downtown. This year’s parade will also celebrate the 2020 Olympics, and 1964 Olympic basketball player George Wilson took part in Tuesday’s announcement.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred was grand marshal for last year’s parade as the team celebrated the 150th anniversary of the 1869 Cincinnati Red Stockings.

Opening day is treated like a holiday by many in Cincinnati, with street and office parties ahead of the Reds’ first game.

All 30 Major League Baseball teams will open the season on March 26. The Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals at 4:10 p.m. Eastern that day.