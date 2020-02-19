A look inside Muskingum Co. Board of Elections with Sec. of State Frank LaRose

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Early voting for Ohio’s March Primary Election opened Wednesday.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose visited the Muskingum County Board of Elections on Market Street to meet the staff and tour the facility.

“Ohio in many ways leads the nation in voter convenience. We have over 200 hours of early voting. We’re one of only six states in the nation that has the opportunity for people to come and vote on a Sunday afternoon. This is also the time for voters to start thinking about putting in their requests for their absentee ballots. It’s really easy to vote from the comfort of home. You can vote by mail and now’s the time to request that absentee ballot.”

LaRose says Ohio voting machines are not connected to the internet to prevent any malfunctions — like what happened at the Iowa Caucus.

“Ohio is leading the way for the rest of the nation really on cyber security and election security in the work that we’ve done to get all of our counties compliant with a 34-point check list. This is a project that we started last year to make sure that we’re ready for the challenges of 2020 and we’re ready to combat any kind of cyber incident that could occur related to our elections. “

For more information about early voting, go to their website VoteOhio.gov.