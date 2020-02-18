Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 39, Brimfield 35

Agape Christian 59, Christian Fellowship, Ky. 51

Alton Marquette 61, Breese Central 42

Andrew 70, Bradley-Bourbonnais 60

Annawan 73, Galva 61

Aurora (East) 47, South Elgin 46

Aurora Christian 70, IC Catholic 58

Barrington 62, Crystal Lake Central 51

Beecher 54, Momence 48

Belleville West 50, Belleville East 49, OT

Bensenville (Fenton) 45, Bartlett 43

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 76, Addison Trail 64

Blue Island Eisenhower 83, Schurz 80

Bolingbrook 72, Lockport 54

Breese Mater Dei 56, Bethalto Civic Memorial 27

Brother Rice 58, De La Salle 57

Carlyle 64, North Clay 45

Cary-Grove 61, Schaumburg 50

Casey-Westfield 68, Newton 46

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 53, Arcola 49

Champaign Centennial 46, Champaign Central 41

Champaign St. Thomas More 58, Rantoul 31

Charleston 75, Paris 69

Chatham Glenwood 57, Springfield 38

Chicago (Christ the King) 67, Holy Trinity 45

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 62, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Baker) High School 40

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 68, Clemente 55

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 68, Rich East 48

Chicago King 88, Chicago Little Village 51

Cissna Park 71, Cullom Tri-Point 50

Cobden 73, Crab Orchard 58

Colfax Ridgeview 61, Gilman Iroquois West 52

Concord (Triopia) 51, Griggsville-Perry 41

Crystal Lake South 58, Woodstock Marian 25

Dakota 67, Freeport (Aquin) 51

Delavan 59, Heyworth 31

Dixon 59, Byron 55

Downers North 47, Hinsdale Central 45

Downers South 46, Leyden 43

Downs Tri-Valley 61, Fisher 49

Edwardsville 38, Collinsville 36

Effingham St. Anthony 59, Altamont 36

Eisenhower 68, Rochester 53

El Paso-Gridley 60, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 49

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 63, St. Edward 31

Elmwood 48, Peoria Heights (Quest) 32

Ev. Day, Ind. 83, Grayville 46

Fairfield 82, Flora 49

Farina South Central 74, Oblong 49

Fenwick 61, Westchester St. Joseph 47

Fieldcrest 52, Eureka 34

Fithian Oakwood 63, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36

Freeburg 62, Triad 51

Gardner-South Wilmington 51, Wilmington 49

Glenbard East 63, West Chicago 33

Glenbard South 61, Larkin 58

Glenbrook South 78, Conant 55

Goreville 65, Chester 57

Grant 50, Grayslake North 38

Greenville 64, Litchfield 44

Harlan 48, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 41

Harrisburg 67, Carterville 65

Harvest Christian Academy 52, Elgin Academy 41

Harvey Thornton 81, Thornridge 59

Havana 72, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 34

Hillcrest 51, Romeoville 48

Hillsboro 73, Piasa Southwestern 60

Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Sandburg 49

Hoopeston Area High School 66, Armstrong 49

Huntley Blue 58, Dundee-Crown 31

Illini Central 63, Illini Bluffs 33

Jacksonville Routt 65, Jacksonville ISD 21

Jerseyville Jersey 71, Granite City 66, OT

Johnsburg 54, Harvard 50

Kaneland 70, LaSalle-Peru 59

Kennedy 77, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 59

Kenwood 66, Evanston Township 64

Kewanee 71, Hall 44

La Salette Notre Dame 58, Clinton 30

Lake Park 43, Wheaton Warrenville South 33

Lakes Community 36, Antioch 35

LeRoy 58, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 20

Lemont 72, Minooka 63

Lena-Winslow 46, Pearl City 14

Lincoln 68, Bloomington 52

Loyola 53, DePaul College Prep 37

Lyons 56, Glenbard West 47

Madison 51, Nokomis 43

Mahomet-Seymour 58, Normal West 49

Maine West 51, Wheeling 36

Marion 57, Gateway Legacy Christian Academy 47

Marist 72, Chicago (Jones) 65

Maroa-Forsyth 53, Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 44

Massac County 62, Eldorado 49

McGivney Catholic High School 54, Mount Olive 46

Metea Valley 61, Nazareth 57

Metro-East Lutheran 54, East Alton-Wood River 43

Midwest Central 54, Hartsburg-Emden 50

Milford 72, Danville Schlarman 62

Montini 67, Marmion 49

Mooseheart 66, South Beloit 36

Mt. Pulaski 58, Shelbyville 35

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 61, Pleasant Hill 25

Mundelein 70, Libertyville 55

Newark 61, Parkview Christian Academy 26

Normal Community 46, East Peoria 34

Normal University 62, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 61

Norris City (NCOE) 54, Carrier Mills 42

Northridge Prep 72, Aurora Math-Science 26

O’Fallon 80, Mascoutah 51

Oak Forest 76, Manteno 46

Oak Park River Forest 76, St. Patrick 67

Okawville 56, Sparta 40

Olney (Richland County) 48, Salem 44

Orion 62, Knoxville 53

Ottawa 67, Sycamore 64

Palatine 60, Niles West 37

Patoka 54, Bluford Webber 51

Payson Seymour 55, Macomb 44

Pecatonica 68, Durand 31

Peoria Notre Dame 59, Peoria Christian 31

Petersburg PORTA 64, North-Mac 54

Pittsfield 45, Calhoun 43

Plainfield Central 54, Oswego 53

Plainfield North 72, Naperville Neuqua Valley 61

Plainfield South 56, Yorkville 50

Plano 54, Sandwich 43

Pleasant Plains 53, New Berlin 24

Pontiac 43, Stanford Olympia 41

Potosi, Wis. 74, River Ridge 56

Princeville 62, Biggsville West Central 45

Proviso East 92, Willowbrook 66

Quest Academy 63, Canton 35

Red Bud 54, New Athens 48

Red Hill 50, Edwards County 43

Rich Central 33, Crete-Monee 32

Riverton 47, Williamsville 29

Roanoke-Benson 61, Flanagan 45

Robinson 70, Marshall 58

Rochelle 59, Morris 45

Rockford Christian 68, Oregon 54

Rockford Christian Life 58, Orangeville 46

Rockford Lutheran 88, Mendota 31

Rockridge 67, Princeton 66, 2OT

Rolling Meadows 67, Maine East 45

Round Lake 51, Grayslake Central 46, OT

Roxana 64, Carlinville 42

Rushville-Industry 60, Illini West (Carthage) 31

S. Bend Clay, Ind. 93, Palestine-Hutsonville 49

Sesser-Valier 61, Christopher 42

Sherrard 73, Bureau Valley 57

Skokie (Ida Crown) 53, Walther Christian Academy 44

Somonauk 47, Ottawa Marquette 30

Springfield Calvary 65, Warrensburg-Latham 57

Springfield Lanphier 63, Jacksonville 56

St. Charles East 81, Batavia 78

St. Charles North 57, Glenbard North 26

St. Laurence 91, St. Ignatius 84

St. Rita 76, Chicago Mt. Carmel 58

Stevenson 64, Waukegan 32

Taft 53, Chicago (Lane) 47

Taylorville 60, Auburn 38

Trenton Wesclin 45, Columbia 43

Tri-County 70, Argenta-Oreana 50

Tuscola 49, Neoga 33

Watseka (coop) 62, Donovan 32

Waubonsie Valley 49, Oswego East 45

Wauconda 67, North Chicago 58

Westmont 48, Elmwood Park 45

Wheaton Academy 56, Lake Forest Academy 32

Wheaton North 63, Geneva 61

Winchester (West Central) 62, Camp Point Central 30

Winnebago 47, Rock Falls 39

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 57, Monmouth United 38

Woodlawn 60, Dieterich 36

Woodstock North 49, Richmond-Burton 41

York 55, Proviso West 43

Zion Benton 56, Lake Forest 54

1A Havana Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Illini Bluffs 57, Brimfield 30

Lewistown 56, Princeville 48

2A Mendota Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Riverdale 45, Woodstock Marian 25

Winnebago 51, Johnsburg 34

2A Wilmington Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Seneca 50, Fairbury Prairie Central 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Jacksonville Routt 52, Centralia Christ Our Rock 24

Lewistown 56, Princeville 48

1A Wayne City Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Goreville 37, Marissa/Coulterville 33

2A Carterville Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Carterville 62, Freeburg 46

Nashville 44, Harrisburg 36

2A Mendota Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Riverdale 45, Woodstock Marian 25

Winnebago 51, Johnsburg 34

2A Westchest (St. Joseph) Sectional=

Semifinal=

Chicago Marshall 59, Chicago ( SSICP) 9

2A Westchester (St.Joseph) Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Lisle 47, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 12

2A Wilmington Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Joliet Catholic 52, Fieldcrest 42, OT

Seneca 50, Fairbury Prairie Central 49

3A Champaign (Central) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Danville 66, Champaign Central 53

Lincoln 61, Springfield 55

Mahomet-Seymour 59, Urbana 39

Mt. Zion 59, Rantoul 30

Springfield Lanphier 66, Bloomington 25

3A Champaign (Central) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Decatur MacArthur 65, Champaign Centennial 33

3A Chicago (Little Village) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 71, Chicago (Goode) 23

De La Salle 61, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 26

Kenwood 84, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 9

Riverside-Brookfield 80, Chicago Little Village 26

St. Ignatius 50, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 8

St. Laurence 19, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 5

3A Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Hillcrest 55, Thornton Fractional North 36

Morgan Park 83, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 22

Oak Forest 53, Brooks Academy 27

Oak Lawn Richards 52, Evergreen Park 33

Providence 52, Rich Central 14

Rich South 59, Bremen 30

3A Crystal Lake (South) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Chicago Resurrection 61, Crystal Lake Central 46

Crystal Lake South 39, Prairie Ridge 30

Deerfield 42, Grayslake North 26

Grayslake Central 47, Lakes Community 13

Wauconda 69, Harvard 31

3A Effingham (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 72, Cahokia 36

Centralia 42, Herrin 38

Highland 75, Taylorville 34

Jerseyville Jersey 62, Waterloo 41

Mattoon 58, Marion 29

3A Hampshire Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Lemont 48, Aurora Math-Science 16

Regional Semifinal=

Burlington Central 67, Plano 31

Dixon 35, Hampshire 31

St. Francis 42, Glenbard South 39

Sycamore 61, Rochelle 27

3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Elmwood Park 48, Clemente 44

Fenwick 68, Mather 23

River Forest Trinity def. Senn, forfeit

Westinghouse 74, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 13

3A Rock Island (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Geneseo 60, Dunlap 55

Kankakee 77, Morris 27

Metamora 46, Ottawa 37

Morton 70, East Peoria 11

Peoria (H.S.) 66, Bartonville (Limestone) 30

Richwoods 53, Canton 40

Rock Island 50, Galesburg 33

Washington 54, LaSalle-Peru 35

4A Des Plaines (Maine West) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Niles North 56, Schurz 21

Regional Semifinal=

Elk Grove 48, Glenbrook South 43

Loyola 52, Leyden 37

Maine South 80, Lincoln Park 29

Maine West 83, Von Steuben 23

New Trier 71, Chicago (Lane) 41

Niles West 45, Highland Park 39

4A Hillside (Proviso West) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Argo 69, Proviso West 59

Lindblom 52, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 39

Lyons 86, Kennedy 19

Nazareth 59, Reavis 24

4A Hoffman Estates (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Bartlett 65, Glenbard East 39

Batavia 69, Willowbrook 63, OT

Geneva 59, Glenbard North 17

Glenbard West 62, Addison Trail 14

Lake Park 76, St. Charles East 32

St. Charles North 53, Schaumburg 20

Wheaton North 34, Hoffman Estates 21

York 36, Wheaton Warrenville South 33

4A Huntley Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Cary-Grove 49, South Elgin 45

DeKalb 76, Machesney Park Harlem 64

Dundee-Crown 41, Algonquin (Jacobs) 28

Hononegah 82, Rockford East 55

Huntley 53, Rockford Guilford 39

McHenry 62, Streamwood 54

Rockford Auburn 80, Rockford Jefferson 30

4A Lisle (Benet Academy) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Aurora (West Aurora) 51, Yorkville 26

Lisle (Benet Academy) 67, Plainfield East 36

Naperville North 45, Aurora (East) 28

Waubonsie Valley 60, Plainfield North 58

4A Palatine (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Carmel 58, Zion Benton 39

Fremd 76, Gurnee Warren 36

Hersey 76, Waukegan 20

Lake Zurich 47, Rolling Meadows 44

Libertyville 55, Wheeling 31

Prospect 34, Buffalo Grove 30

4A Palos Hills (Stagg) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Blue Island Eisenhower 13

Lincoln Way Central 56, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 47

Lockport 52, Stagg 48

Mother McAuley 54, Thornton Fractional South 25

Sandburg 53, Oak Lawn Community 42

Thornwood 59, Crete-Monee 57

4A Pekin Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Belleville West 53, Quincy 42

Joliet West 59, Minooka 28

Lincoln Way West 80, East Moline United 54

Moline 57, Joliet Central 41

Normal West 51, Normal Community 42

O’Fallon 57, Granite City 20

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/