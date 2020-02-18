Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

New Lexington 53, Thornville Sheridan 43

Salem 59, Youngs. Boardman 56

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Region 4=

Beavercreek 45, Troy 26

Cin. Princeton 41, Wilmington 36

Miamisburg 42, Bellbrook 35

Trenton Edgewood 53, Cin. Oak Hills 43

Division II=

Region 6=

Lexington 38, Bellville Clear Fork 33

Tiffin Columbian 57, Maumee 38

Van Wert 48, Lima Shawnee 39

Region 8=

Day. Carroll 53, Brookville 15

Eaton 52, St. Paris Graham 39

Hamilton Badin 36, Middletown Fenwick 34

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 43, Cin. McNicholas 40

Division III=

Region 10=

Ashland Crestview 43, Collins Western Reserve 32

Bloomdale Elmwood 50, Metamora Evergreen 20

Coldwater 47, Hamler Patrick Henry 46

Hicksville 49, Harrod Allen E. 32

Marion Elgin 49, Milford Center Fairbanks 39

Millbury Lake 69, Pemberville Eastwood 65

Richwood N. Union 64, Fredericktown 48

Spencerville 53, Van Buren 46

Upper Sandusky 51, Huron 45

W. Jefferson 43, Ready 28

Region 11=

Cols. Grandview Hts. 53, Cols. KIPP 18

Region 12=

Middletown 65, Spring. Greenon 51

Versailles 61, Day. Christian 24

W. Liberty-Salem 29, Lewistown Indian Lake 17

Division IV=

Region 13=

Lucas 73, Plymouth 13

Mansfield Christian 50, Crestline 46

Region 14=

Delphos St. John’s 46, Miller City 34

Rockford Parkway 53, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 35

St. Henry 67, Lima Perry 36

Van Wert Lincolnview 61, W. Unity Hilltop 34

Region 15=

Sugar Grove Berne Union 63, Shekinah Christian 2

Region 16=

Danville 62, Millersport 20

Legacy Christian 61, Fairfield Christian 29

New Madison Tri-Village 79, East Dayton Christian School 24

Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, Yellow Springs 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/