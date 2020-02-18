Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 68, Cle. E. Tech 46
Apple Creek Waynedale 46, Wooster Triway 45
Ashland 71, Bellville Clear Fork 62
Atwater Waterloo 73, Sebring McKinley 60
Barberton 68, Alliance 54
Beloit W. Branch 45, Columbiana 39
Bristol 56, Vienna Mathews 47
Byesville Meadowbrook 65, Sugarcreek Garaway 55
Can. Cent. Cath. 42, Orrville 38
Canal Winchester 108, Zanesville 63
Canfield S. Range 57, Youngs. Mooney 47
Chagrin Falls 72, Chardon NDCL 59
Chesterland W. Geauga 60, Andrews Osborne Academy 58
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 83, Fairview 75
Cols. DeSales 66, Worthington Kilbourne 53
Cortland Lakeview 56, Leavittsburg LaBrae 55
Creston Norwayne 68, Norton 54
Elyria Cath. 71, Medina Buckeye 52
Elyria Open Door 66, Lakeside Danbury 63
Euclid 75, Beachwood 62
Garrettsville Garfield 66, Middlefield Cardinal 46
Gates Mills Gilmour 61, Willoughby S. 54
Hebron Lakewood 70, Sugar Grove Berne Union 55
Hubbard 77, Youngs. Valley Christian 60
Hudson WRA 99, Chagrin Falls Kenston 90
Huron 56, Sandusky Perkins 48
Johnstown-Monroe 49, Hartley 37
Kidron Cent. Christian 59, Mansfield Temple Christian 35
Kinsman Badger 89, Cortland Maplewood 45
Kirtland 65, Geneva 59
Lakewood 55, Medina 54
Liberty Center 43, Defiance Ayersville 35
Lorain 84, Avon 62
Lorain Clearview 69, Vermilion 54
Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Uhrichsville Claymont 56
Madison 98, Ashtabula Edgewood 68
Malvern 73, Hanoverton United 48
Massillon 50, Warren Harding 37
McDonald 77, Berlin Center Western Reserve 45
Mentor Lake Cath. 71, Parma Hts. Holy Name 66
Millersport 48, Genoa Christian 35
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 64, Cory-Rawson 58
New Middletown Spring. 65, Girard 57
New Riegel 74, Fostoria 61
Newark Cath. 91, Cardington-Lincoln 72
Newton Falls 67, Warren Howland 45
Niles McKinley 62, Mineral Ridge 55
Norwalk 58, Clyde 48
Oak Harbor 71, Millbury Lake 44
Old Fort 83, Attica Seneca E. 60
Oregon Stritch 72, Swanton 53
Pandora-Gilboa 44, Continental 33
Peninsula Woodridge 64, Mantua Crestwood 57
Perry 88, Eastlake N. 46
Poland Seminary 53, Austintown Fitch 44
Richmond Hts. 64, Massillon Jackson 59
Rocky River Lutheran W. 75, Sheffield Brookside 52
Salem 69, E. Palestine 47
Sandusky 80, Oberlin 70
Sarahsville Shenandoah 71, New Matamoras Frontier 58
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 55, Carlisle 42
Spring. Shawnee 60, Spring. Greenon 53
Struthers 72, Salineville Southern 52
Tol. Whitmer 60, Sylvania Southview 52
Warren Howland 58, Austintown Fitch 52
Westerville Cent. 47, Dublin Scioto 42
Westlake 65, Bay Village Bay 57
Youngs. Chaney High School 88, Youngs. Liberty 46
Zanesville Maysville 62, Cambridge 54
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division II=
Region 7=
Chillicothe Unioto 45, Hillsboro 38
New Lexington 53, Thornville Sheridan 43
Waverly 59, Gallipolis Gallia 49
Division III=
Region 10=
Albany Alexander 44, Ironton Rock Hill 30
Division IV=
Region 15=
Beaver Eastern 57, Portsmouth Clay 50
Mowrystown Whiteoak 65, Bainbridge Paint Valley 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/