Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 68, Cle. E. Tech 46

Apple Creek Waynedale 46, Wooster Triway 45

Ashland 71, Bellville Clear Fork 62

Atwater Waterloo 73, Sebring McKinley 60

Barberton 68, Alliance 54

Beloit W. Branch 45, Columbiana 39

Bristol 56, Vienna Mathews 47

Byesville Meadowbrook 65, Sugarcreek Garaway 55

Can. Cent. Cath. 42, Orrville 38

Canal Winchester 108, Zanesville 63

Canfield S. Range 57, Youngs. Mooney 47

Chagrin Falls 72, Chardon NDCL 59

Chesterland W. Geauga 60, Andrews Osborne Academy 58

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 83, Fairview 75

Cols. DeSales 66, Worthington Kilbourne 53

Cortland Lakeview 56, Leavittsburg LaBrae 55

Creston Norwayne 68, Norton 54

Elyria Cath. 71, Medina Buckeye 52

Elyria Open Door 66, Lakeside Danbury 63

Euclid 75, Beachwood 62

Garrettsville Garfield 66, Middlefield Cardinal 46

Gates Mills Gilmour 61, Willoughby S. 54

Hebron Lakewood 70, Sugar Grove Berne Union 55

Hubbard 77, Youngs. Valley Christian 60

Hudson WRA 99, Chagrin Falls Kenston 90

Huron 56, Sandusky Perkins 48

Johnstown-Monroe 49, Hartley 37

Kidron Cent. Christian 59, Mansfield Temple Christian 35

Kinsman Badger 89, Cortland Maplewood 45

Kirtland 65, Geneva 59

Lakewood 55, Medina 54

Liberty Center 43, Defiance Ayersville 35

Lorain 84, Avon 62

Lorain Clearview 69, Vermilion 54

Lore City Buckeye Trail 61, Uhrichsville Claymont 56

Madison 98, Ashtabula Edgewood 68

Malvern 73, Hanoverton United 48

Massillon 50, Warren Harding 37

McDonald 77, Berlin Center Western Reserve 45

Mentor Lake Cath. 71, Parma Hts. Holy Name 66

Millersport 48, Genoa Christian 35

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 64, Cory-Rawson 58

New Middletown Spring. 65, Girard 57

New Riegel 74, Fostoria 61

Newark Cath. 91, Cardington-Lincoln 72

Newton Falls 67, Warren Howland 45

Niles McKinley 62, Mineral Ridge 55

Norwalk 58, Clyde 48

Oak Harbor 71, Millbury Lake 44

Old Fort 83, Attica Seneca E. 60

Oregon Stritch 72, Swanton 53

Pandora-Gilboa 44, Continental 33

Peninsula Woodridge 64, Mantua Crestwood 57

Perry 88, Eastlake N. 46

Poland Seminary 53, Austintown Fitch 44

Richmond Hts. 64, Massillon Jackson 59

Rocky River Lutheran W. 75, Sheffield Brookside 52

Salem 69, E. Palestine 47

Sandusky 80, Oberlin 70

Sarahsville Shenandoah 71, New Matamoras Frontier 58

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 55, Carlisle 42

Spring. Shawnee 60, Spring. Greenon 53

Struthers 72, Salineville Southern 52

Tol. Whitmer 60, Sylvania Southview 52

Warren Howland 58, Austintown Fitch 52

Westerville Cent. 47, Dublin Scioto 42

Westlake 65, Bay Village Bay 57

Youngs. Chaney High School 88, Youngs. Liberty 46

Zanesville Maysville 62, Cambridge 54

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division II=

Region 7=

Chillicothe Unioto 45, Hillsboro 38

New Lexington 53, Thornville Sheridan 43

Waverly 59, Gallipolis Gallia 49

Division III=

Region 10=

Albany Alexander 44, Ironton Rock Hill 30

Division IV=

Region 15=

Beaver Eastern 57, Portsmouth Clay 50

Mowrystown Whiteoak 65, Bainbridge Paint Valley 59

___

