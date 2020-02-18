Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 68, Rich East 48

Chicago King 88, Chicago Little Village 51

Glenbrook South 34, Conant 21

Harlan 48, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 41

Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Sandburg 49

Marist 72, Chicago (Jones) 65

Milford 72, Danville Schlarman 62

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 61, Pleasant Hill 25

Oak Forest 76, Manteno 46

Palatine 60, Niles West 37

Skokie (Ida Crown) 53, Walther Christian Academy 44

Springfield Lanphier 63, Jacksonville 56

Taft 53, Chicago (Lane) 47

Waubonsie Valley 49, Oswego East 45

Wheaton Academy 56, Lake Forest Academy 32

1A Havana Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Lewistown 56, Princeville 48

2A Mendota Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Winnebago 51, Johnsburg 34

2A Wilmington Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Seneca 50, Fairbury Prairie Central 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

2A Westchest (St. Joseph) Sectional=

Semifinal=

Chicago Marshall 59, Chicago ( SSICP) 9

2A Wilmington Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

3A Champaign (Central) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Mt. Zion 59, Rantoul 30

Springfield Lanphier 66, Bloomington 25

3A Champaign (Central) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Decatur MacArthur 65, Champaign Centennial 33

3A Chicago (Little Village) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Kenwood 84, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 9

Riverside-Brookfield 80, Chicago Little Village 26

St. Ignatius 50, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 8

St. Laurence 19, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 5

3A Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Providence 52, Rich Central 14

Rich South 59, Bremen 30

3A Crystal Lake (South) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Grayslake Central 47, Lakes Community 13

Wauconda 69, Harvard 31

3A Effingham (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 72, Cahokia 36

Highland 75, Taylorville 34

Mattoon 58, Marion 29

3A Hampshire Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Burlington Central 67, Plano 31

3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Fenwick 68, Mather 23

Westinghouse 74, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 13

3A Rock Island (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Kankakee 77, Morris 27

Morton 70, East Peoria 11

Peoria (H.S.) 66, Bartonville (Limestone) 30

Richwoods 53, Canton 40

4A Des Plaines (Maine West) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Loyola 52, Leyden 37

Maine South 80, Lincoln Park 29

Maine West 83, Von Steuben 23

4A Hillside (Proviso West) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Lindblom 52, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 39

4A Hoffman Estates (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Geneva 59, Glenbard North 17

4A Huntley Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Dundee-Crown 41, Algonquin (Jacobs) 28

Hononegah 82, Rockford East 55

Rockford Auburn 80, Rockford Jefferson 30

4A Lisle (Benet Academy) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Naperville North 45, Aurora (East) 28

4A Palatine (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Fremd 76, Gurnee Warren 36

Hersey 76, Waukegan 20

Libertyville 55, Wheeling 31

4A Palos Hills (Stagg) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Blue Island Eisenhower 13

Mother McAuley 54, Thornton Fractional South 25

4A Pekin Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Joliet West 59, Minooka 28

Lincoln Way West 80, East Moline United 54

O’Fallon 57, Granite City 20

