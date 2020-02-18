Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 68, Rich East 48
Chicago King 88, Chicago Little Village 51
Glenbrook South 34, Conant 21
Harlan 48, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 41
Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Sandburg 49
Marist 72, Chicago (Jones) 65
Milford 72, Danville Schlarman 62
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 61, Pleasant Hill 25
Oak Forest 76, Manteno 46
Palatine 60, Niles West 37
Skokie (Ida Crown) 53, Walther Christian Academy 44
Springfield Lanphier 63, Jacksonville 56
Taft 53, Chicago (Lane) 47
Waubonsie Valley 49, Oswego East 45
Wheaton Academy 56, Lake Forest Academy 32
1A Havana Sectional=
Sectional Semifinal=
Lewistown 56, Princeville 48
2A Mendota Sectional=
Sectional Semifinal=
Winnebago 51, Johnsburg 34
2A Wilmington Sectional=
Sectional Semifinal=
Seneca 50, Fairbury Prairie Central 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
2A Westchest (St. Joseph) Sectional=
Semifinal=
Chicago Marshall 59, Chicago ( SSICP) 9
2A Wilmington Sectional=
Sectional Semifinal=
3A Champaign (Central) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Mt. Zion 59, Rantoul 30
Springfield Lanphier 66, Bloomington 25
3A Champaign (Central) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Decatur MacArthur 65, Champaign Centennial 33
3A Chicago (Little Village) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Kenwood 84, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 9
Riverside-Brookfield 80, Chicago Little Village 26
St. Ignatius 50, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 8
St. Laurence 19, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 5
3A Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Providence 52, Rich Central 14
Rich South 59, Bremen 30
3A Crystal Lake (South) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Grayslake Central 47, Lakes Community 13
Wauconda 69, Harvard 31
3A Effingham (H.S.) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Bethalto Civic Memorial 72, Cahokia 36
Highland 75, Taylorville 34
Mattoon 58, Marion 29
3A Hampshire Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Burlington Central 67, Plano 31
3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Fenwick 68, Mather 23
Westinghouse 74, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 13
3A Rock Island (H.S.) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Kankakee 77, Morris 27
Morton 70, East Peoria 11
Peoria (H.S.) 66, Bartonville (Limestone) 30
Richwoods 53, Canton 40
4A Des Plaines (Maine West) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Loyola 52, Leyden 37
Maine South 80, Lincoln Park 29
Maine West 83, Von Steuben 23
4A Hillside (Proviso West) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Lindblom 52, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 39
4A Hoffman Estates (H.S.) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Geneva 59, Glenbard North 17
4A Huntley Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Dundee-Crown 41, Algonquin (Jacobs) 28
Hononegah 82, Rockford East 55
Rockford Auburn 80, Rockford Jefferson 30
4A Lisle (Benet Academy) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Naperville North 45, Aurora (East) 28
4A Palatine (H.S.) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Fremd 76, Gurnee Warren 36
Hersey 76, Waukegan 20
Libertyville 55, Wheeling 31
4A Palos Hills (Stagg) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Blue Island Eisenhower 13
Mother McAuley 54, Thornton Fractional South 25
4A Pekin Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Joliet West 59, Minooka 28
Lincoln Way West 80, East Moline United 54
O’Fallon 57, Granite City 20
