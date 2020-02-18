Top seed Thiem advances at Rio Open, Ruud knocked out

Sports
Associated Press0

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Dominic Thiem won his first match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final, advancing to the second round of the Rio Open on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Thiem outlasted Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves for a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 victory. It looked as Thiem experienced some discomfort in his left knee during the second set, but the Austrian managed to recover as soon as the third set began.

Second-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia also won on Tuesday, defeating Italy’s Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

No. 8 seed Casper Ruud of Norway, who won the Argentinian Open on Sunday, was eliminated. The 21-year-old Ruud lost 7-6 (4), 7-5 to Italian Gianluca Mager.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Pistons and guard Reggie Jackson agree on contract buyout

Associated Press

Kansas hires Air Force assistant Wallace for special teams

Associated Press

Manfred apologizes for calling WS trophy a “piece of metal”

Associated Press