Roseville Man Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Local News Stories
George Hiotis1

The Muskingum County Prosecutors’ Office says a Roseville man is facing over a decade in prison for multiple charges. 32-year-old John Beatty appeared before Common Pleas Judge Kelly Cottrill and was sentenced on two separate cases to 12 and a half years in prison. Beatty pled guilty to Aggravated Burglary, Assault on a Peace Officer and Vandalism. In another case he pled guilty to escape. The charges stem from an incident in January of 2019 at Wal-Mart on the Maysville Pike where Beatty was suspected of shoplifting and got into scuffle with Muskingum County Sheriff’s deputies injuring one of the officers.

