Pistons and guard Reggie Jackson agree on contract buyout

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons and Reggie Jackson have agreed on a contract buyout, paving the way for the veteran guard to sign with another team.

Detroit announced the agreement Tuesday.

Jackson is in the final season of his five-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2015 with the Pistons, who acquired him earlier that year in a trade with Oklahoma City.

The 29-year-old Jackson is averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 assists this season, but he has been limited to just 14 games this season due to a back injury.

The Thunder drafted the former Boston College star with the 24th pick overall in 2011 and he has averaged 12.9 points and 4.4 assists over his career.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports