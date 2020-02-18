Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Attica Seneca E. 38, N. Baltimore 34
Beverly Ft. Frye 67, Waterford 20
Girard 54, Youngs. Chaney High School 32
Lucasville Valley 48, Waverly 41
McDermott Scioto NW 40, Minford 39
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Region 2=
Lorain 55, Elyria 33
Region 3=
Canal Winchester 60, Ashville Teays Valley 36
Worthington Kilbourne 57, Cols. Eastmoor 21
Division II=
Region 7=
Hebron Lakewood 52, Cols. School for Girls 19
Sparta Highland 41, Cols. Bexley 29
Whitehall-Yearling 63, Cols. Linden-McKinley 16
Region 8=
Granville 61, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 15
Plain City Jonathan Alder 70, East 18
Division IV=
Region 14=
Arlington 47, Cory-Rawson 45
Ft. Jennings 46, Holgate 38
Region 15=
Newark Cath. 62, Northside Christian 5
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/