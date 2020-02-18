Meet Leo, the young Lab-mix

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center has a young dog that would be the perfect match for any family.

Deputy Dog Warden Alisha Myers says Leo is a lab mix who is estimated to be about one-year-old.

“Leo is a Lab mix, he came to us as a neutered male. He appears to be house broke and appears to also be cat friendly. If you’re interested in him, please come in, meet Leo and speak with us. We can help you out with figuring out if he’s the right dog for you.”

A volunteer for the adoption center Doug McQuaid says because Leo is a younger dog, he would need a little extra training but seems to know a few tricks already.

“Leo is very energetic, he likes, he would like someone that maybe would like to run or maybe go for walks. He seems to do that well. He is very, very young. So you are going to have to implement a little bit of training and what works best for you and what works best for him but like I said, he’d be a very trainable dog and he does well with what seems like everyone.”

Leo’s adoption fee is $105.