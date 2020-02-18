Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Benet (4) 26-2 58 1 2. Edwardsville (2) 25-1 55 2 3. Maine West 26-3 49 3 4. Lincoln Way West 26-3 42 4 5. Libertyville 23-4 36 5 6. Homewood-Flossmoor 22-4 26 6 7. Evanston Township 21-6 19 7 8. Marist 26-4 12 8 9. O’Fallon 25-5 11 9 10. Bolingbrook 20-7 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Fremd 7. Whitney Young 3. Hersey 2. Maine South 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Morton (7) 31-0 70 1 2. Montini 27-4 63 2 3. Simeon 28-2 55 4 4. Peoria Central 25-3 46 5 5. Richwoods 25-6 39 6 5. Bethalto Civic Memorial 26-5 39 3 7. Kankakee 27-4 27 7 8. Kenwood 24-6 13 9 9. Geneseo 23-6 12 8 10. Decatur MacArthur 27-3 6 10

Others receiving votes: Fenwick 4. Rockford Boylan 4. Rock Island 3. Burlington Central 2. Washington 1. Grayslake Central 1.