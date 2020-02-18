Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Benet (4)
|26-2
|58
|1
|2. Edwardsville (2)
|25-1
|55
|2
|3. Maine West
|26-3
|49
|3
|4. Lincoln Way West
|26-3
|42
|4
|5. Libertyville
|23-4
|36
|5
|6. Homewood-Flossmoor
|22-4
|26
|6
|7. Evanston Township
|21-6
|19
|7
|8. Marist
|26-4
|12
|8
|9. O’Fallon
|25-5
|11
|9
|10. Bolingbrook
|20-7
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fremd 7. Whitney Young 3. Hersey 2. Maine South 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Morton (7)
|31-0
|70
|1
|2. Montini
|27-4
|63
|2
|3. Simeon
|28-2
|55
|4
|4. Peoria Central
|25-3
|46
|5
|5. Richwoods
|25-6
|39
|6
|5. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|26-5
|39
|3
|7. Kankakee
|27-4
|27
|7
|8. Kenwood
|24-6
|13
|9
|9. Geneseo
|23-6
|12
|8
|10. Decatur MacArthur
|27-3
|6
|10
Others receiving votes: Fenwick 4. Rockford Boylan 4. Rock Island 3. Burlington Central 2. Washington 1. Grayslake Central 1.
