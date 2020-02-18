Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Benet (4) 26-2 58 1
2. Edwardsville (2) 25-1 55 2
3. Maine West 26-3 49 3
4. Lincoln Way West 26-3 42 4
5. Libertyville 23-4 36 5
6. Homewood-Flossmoor 22-4 26 6
7. Evanston Township 21-6 19 7
8. Marist 26-4 12 8
9. O’Fallon 25-5 11 9
10. Bolingbrook 20-7 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Fremd 7. Whitney Young 3. Hersey 2. Maine South 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morton (7) 31-0 70 1
2. Montini 27-4 63 2
3. Simeon 28-2 55 4
4. Peoria Central 25-3 46 5
5. Richwoods 25-6 39 6
5. Bethalto Civic Memorial 26-5 39 3
7. Kankakee 27-4 27 7
8. Kenwood 24-6 13 9
9. Geneseo 23-6 12 8
10. Decatur MacArthur 27-3 6 10

Others receiving votes: Fenwick 4. Rockford Boylan 4. Rock Island 3. Burlington Central 2. Washington 1. Grayslake Central 1.

