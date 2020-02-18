Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Sports
Associated Press0

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Curie (6) 24-2 60 1
2. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 24-6 54 2
3. Harvey Thornton 27-1 48 3
4. Simeon 22-8 39 8
5. Evanston Township 24-3 38 4
6. Collinsville 25-3 30 5
7. Homewood-Flossmoor 22-3 21 6
8. O’Fallon 22-5 17 9
9. Whitney Young 18-9 9 7
10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 21-7 6 10

Others receiving votes: Joliet West 4. Bolingbrook 2. Glenbrook South 1. Stevenson 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Niles Notre Dame (2) 25-4 83 1
(tie) Peoria Notre Dame (5) 24-1 83 3
3. Morgan Park (1) 20-8 73 7
(tie) Bogan (2) 23-3 73 2
5. Oak Forest 24-1 60 5
6. Galesburg 26-4 58 6
7. DePaul College Prep 21-4 37 4
8. Lincoln 25-2 36 8
9. Kankakee 22-4 24 T9
10. Rock Island 19-7 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Rockford Boylan 4. Hinsdale South 4. Fenwick 4. East St. Louis 2. Centralia 1. Geneseo 1. Lisle (Benet Academy) 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Orr (7) 17-7 93 1
2. Breese Mater Dei (2) 23-5 83 2
3. Normal University 22-7 76 4
4. Pinckneyville (1) 26-3 74 3
5. Pleasant Plains 25-3 64 5
6. Kewanee 25-4 54 6
7. Fairfield 25-4 28 7
8. Rockridge 23-5 26 9
9. Nashville 24-6 15 8
10. Bismarck-Henning 27-0 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Riverton 9. Corliss 6. Sterling Newman 4. Crane 2. Dunbar 1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 1. Murphysboro 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Indian Creek (9) 28-0 98 2
2. Moweaqua Central A&M (1) 24-3 76 3
2. Roanoke-Benson 28-1 76 4
4. Winchester-West Central 26-3 67 1
5. Effingham St. Anthony 24-3 62 5
6. Payson Seymour 25-2 56 7
7. Yorkville Christian 20-10 40 6
8. Goreville 27-2 27 8
9. East Dubuque 25-4 13 10
(tie) Leo 15-14 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Woodlawn 12. Dakota 6. Calhoun 2. Aurora Christian 1. Quest Academy 1.

