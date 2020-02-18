Ex-Vols assistant Caldwell returning in administrative role

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former longtime Tennessee assistant football coach Steve Caldwell is returning to the Volunteers’ athletic department as an assistant director of life skills and character development.

In his new role, Caldwell’s job will include forming development plans to assist incoming football players as they adapt to campus life and college athletics. He will provide guidance on academics, athletics, life skills, personal and professional growth and social responsibilities.

Caldwell worked as Tennessee’s defensive ends coach from 1995-2008 and special teams coordinator from 2000-05 on a coaching staff led by Phillip Fulmer, who now work as Tennessee’s athletic director.

“Steve played a key role during an era of extraordinary success for Tennessee football,” Fulmer said in a statement. “He knows this community, this campus and the history of this program. He understands the behind-the-scenes work that goes into winning at the highest level.”

Fulmer added that Caldwell is “a man of great integrity and character.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25