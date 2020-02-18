Duquesne looks to extend streak vs GW

George Washington (11-14, 5-7) vs. Duquesne (18-6, 8-4)

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over George Washington. In its last five wins against the Colonials, Duquesne has won by an average of 9 points. George Washington’s last win in the series came on Feb. 19, 2017, a 77-70 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Marcus Weathers has put up 14.5 points and eight rebounds to lead the charge for the Dukes. Sincere Carry is also a primary facilitator, accounting for 11.4 points and five assists per game. The Colonials are led by Jameer Nelson Jr., who is averaging 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Carry has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Duquesne field goals over the last three games. Carry has 11 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: George Washington is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 11-6 when scoring at least 61.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Dukes have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Colonials. Duquesne has an assist on 42 of 71 field goals (59.2 percent) across its past three outings while George Washington has assists on 35 of 60 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Duquesne has held opposing teams to 64.1 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all A10 teams.

