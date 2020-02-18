Cardinals re-sign OT D.J. Humphries to 3-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed starting left tackle D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract that keeps him with the team through the 2022 season.

The 26-year-old Humphries started all 16 games at left tackle last season, anchoring an offensive line that protects franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, who was the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft.

The team announced the deal on Tuesday morning, but did not disclose terms.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound Humphries has started 43 games for the Cardinals since being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft out of Florida. Humphries missed big chunks of the 2017 and 2018 seasons because of injuries, but bounced back with his best season and played all 16 games for the first time.

The Cardinals finished 5-10-1 in 2019, but the offense showed considerable improvement under Murray, first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury and a reliable offensive line.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL