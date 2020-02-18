Boy’s shooting death now being probed as homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say the death of a 12-year-old boy found shot at an Ohio home is now being investigated as a homicide.

Columbus police said they were called to the home a few miles west of downtown on Monday evening and found the injured boy, Demitri Gore, upstairs. He died at the scene.

Police said their initial investigation and witness accounts suggested that the victim had been wounded by unsafe handling of a loaded firearm. But further investigation “has deemed that this case be classified and investigated as a homicide,” police said Tuesday.

“Questions still remain as to exactly how the shooting occurred, who was involved and how the firearm was obtained,” police said, adding that investigators haven’t ruled anything out.

Sgt. Jeff Strayer of the homicide unit told the Columbus Dispatch that a ruling of homicide in the coroner’s office’s preliminary autopsy findings doesn’t mean that the shooting was intentional or done with malice.