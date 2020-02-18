Astrophysicist speaking on Christian faith at Zanesville church Saturday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This Saturday, an astrophysicist will be coming to speak at the Zanesville Christian and Ministry Alliance.

Pastor Andy Winters says Dr. Jason Lisle will be holding two presentations. “Understanding Genesis” and “Astronomy Reveals Creation.”

“He’s gonna look at Genesis and how Genesis, the really the story of Genesis, is God’s unfolding of his narrative of how this world came into being so that’s an important part of what he’ll teach on. He’s not a theologian by background, he’s a scientist so he’s looking at science and the story of scripture and how they come together and they’re united in that context.”

Those talks will be held at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Zanesville Christian and Ministry Alliance Church at 545 Richey Rd.

Winters says the event is open to the public.

“It’s open for everyone. You know, it’s — actually the skeptic could come and listen just as much as the person who believes in God’s creation but it’s really open for anyone.”