ACU looks to sweep HBU

Abilene Christian (15-10, 10-4) vs. Houston Baptist (3-20, 3-11)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian goes for the season sweep over Houston Baptist after winning the previous matchup in Abilene. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 12, when the Wildcats outshot Houston Baptist from the field 50 percent to 36.5 percent and had 11 fewer turnovers on their way to an 81-67 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Houston Baptist’s Ian DuBose has averaged 19.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while Jalon Gates has put up 15.5 points. For the Wildcats, Payten Ricks has averaged 14 points and 2.4 steals while Joe Pleasant has put up 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 37.2 percent of the 183 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 46 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Abilene Christian is 0-7 when it allows at least 72 points and 15-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Abilene Christian is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Wildcats are 4-10 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Wildcats second among Division I teams. The Houston Baptist offense has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Huskies 311th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com