TUESDAY 2/18:

TODAY: Scattered Rain Showers. Cloudy. Falling PM Temperatures. High 53°

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower Early. Mostly Cloudy. Much Colder. Low 25°

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Cold. High 38°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered rain shower chances will be with us this morning into the early afternoon, and they will begin to subside by the end of the afternoon into the evening. Cloudy skies will be with us otherwise. Temperatures will be very warm, with highs in the lower 50s early this afternoon. Colder air will begin to filter in by the late afternoon into the overnight.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, with a very slight chance of an isolate shower this evening. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 20s by tomorrow morning.

The rest of the work week looks to be dry and cold. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s Wednesday and Friday, but will only warm into the lower 30s on Thursday. Temperatures will moderate this weekend, with highs in the low to mid 40s on Saturday, and into the upper 40s on Sunday. Rain chances will return late Sunday into Monday. A rain/snow mix will be possible on Monday, with highs in the mid 40s.

Have a Great Tuesday!

