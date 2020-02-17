Tuesday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EST
|TOP 25 BASKETBALL
|Men
No. 1 Baylor at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
No. 5 Dayton at VCU, 8:30 p.m.
No. 7 Maryland vs. Northwestern, 8 p.m.
No. 8 Florida State vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
No. 9 Penn State vs. Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
No. 10 Kentucky at LSU, 9 p.m.
No. 15 Creighton at No. 19 Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
No. 17 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
|Women
No. 2 Baylor at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
|NHL
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
