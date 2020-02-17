The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Baylor (48) 23-1 1559 1 2. Gonzaga (14) 26-1 1518 2 3. Kansas (1) 22-3 1434 3 4. San Diego St. 26-0 1404 4 5. Dayton 23-2 1294 6 6. Duke 22-3 1285 7 7. Maryland 21-4 1194 9 8. Florida St. 21-4 1088 8 9. Penn St. 20-5 1024 13 10. Kentucky 20-5 1011 12 11. Louisville 21-5 837 5 12. Villanova 19-6 824 15 13. Auburn 22-3 818 11 14. Oregon 20-6 742 17 15. Creighton 20-6 718 23 16. Seton Hall 18-7 672 10 17. West Virginia 18-7 552 14 18. Colorado 20-6 501 16 19. Marquette 17-7 404 18 20. Iowa 18-8 254 21 21. Butler 19-7 242 19 22. Houston 20-6 237 20 23. BYU 21-7 188 — 24. Arizona 18-7 102 — 25. Ohio St. 17-8 95 —

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 92, Michigan St. 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, N. Iowa 9, Utah St. 8, Florida 6, Rutgers 6, ETSU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4, Richmond 3, Tulsa 3, New Mexico St. 2, SMU 2, Arizona St 1, Wright St. 1.