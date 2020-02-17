The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (48) 23-1 1559 1
2. Gonzaga (14) 26-1 1518 2
3. Kansas (1) 22-3 1434 3
4. San Diego St. 26-0 1404 4
5. Dayton 23-2 1294 6
6. Duke 22-3 1285 7
7. Maryland 21-4 1194 9
8. Florida St. 21-4 1088 8
9. Penn St. 20-5 1024 13
10. Kentucky 20-5 1011 12
11. Louisville 21-5 837 5
12. Villanova 19-6 824 15
13. Auburn 22-3 818 11
14. Oregon 20-6 742 17
15. Creighton 20-6 718 23
16. Seton Hall 18-7 672 10
17. West Virginia 18-7 552 14
18. Colorado 20-6 501 16
19. Marquette 17-7 404 18
20. Iowa 18-8 254 21
21. Butler 19-7 242 19
22. Houston 20-6 237 20
23. BYU 21-7 188
24. Arizona 18-7 102
25. Ohio St. 17-8 95

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 92, Michigan St. 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F Austin 14, Illinois 12, N Iowa 9, Utah St. 8, Rutgers 6, Florida 6, ETSU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4, Tulsa 3, Richmond 3, SMU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Wright St. 1, Arizona St 1.

