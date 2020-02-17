The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 24-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 23-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 24-2 700 3
4. Stanford 23-3 620 8
5. Louisville 23-3 611 9
6. UConn 21-3 605 5
7. Maryland 22-4 557 10
8. UCLA 21-3 554 7
9. Mississippi St. 22-4 516 6
10. NC State 22-3 481 4
11. Arizona 21-4 460 12
12. DePaul 24-3 413 13
13. Gonzaga 25-2 337 15
14. Kentucky 19-5 320 18
15. Oregon St. 19-6 311 11
16. Texas A&M 20-5 307 16
17. Florida St. 20-5 269 14
18. Northwestern 22-3 263 19
19. Iowa 21-5 203 17
20. South Dakota 24-2 167 21
21. Arizona St. 18-8 143 22
22. Arkansas 20-5 128 23
23. Missouri St. 21-3 122 24
24. Indiana 20-7 87 20
25. Princeton 19-1 52

Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Stony Brook 3, Cent Michigan 3, Fresno St. 2.

Associated Press

