Pedestrian Killed in Maple Avenue Accident

Local News Stories
George Hiotis714

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident. It happened Sunday just after 7:30 pm on Maple Avenue near Whit’s Frozen Custard. Troopers say 34-year-old Cody Basehart of Nahsport was driving south on Maple Avenue and went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and a pedestrian. The Highway Patrol says the pedestrian, 49-year-old Marjorie Chidester of Zanesville, died of her injuries at Genesis Hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Accident on Maple Avenue near Brandywine Boulevard

Matthew Kinchla

Black History Month celebrated with soul food at Zanesville church

Nicolette Pizzuto

Hearth, Home and Away showcases Columbus business

Nicolette Pizzuto