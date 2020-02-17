Pedestrian Killed in Maple Avenue Accident

The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident. It happened Sunday just after 7:30 pm on Maple Avenue near Whit’s Frozen Custard. Troopers say 34-year-old Cody Basehart of Nahsport was driving south on Maple Avenue and went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and a pedestrian. The Highway Patrol says the pedestrian, 49-year-old Marjorie Chidester of Zanesville, died of her injuries at Genesis Hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

