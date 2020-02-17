Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomington Christian 67, Greenview 44
Chicago (Austin) 58, Bowen 48
Chicago Ag Science 56, Shepard 44
Christian Liberty Academy 61, Westminster Christian 58
Clifton Central 62, Reed-Custer 50
Cullom Tri-Point 70, Flanagan 66
Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 53, Killeen Ellison, Texas 41
Fenger 70, Dunbar 54
Galena 58, West Carroll 36
Griggsville-Perry 46, Camp Point Central 36
Lincoln Way Central 44, Southland 41
Mendon Unity 59, West Prairie 52
Mt. Carmel 52, Olney (Richland County) 47
Patoka 69, Martinsville 59
Princeville 54, Wethersfield 53
Riverside-Brookfield 76, Aurora Central Catholic 37
Roxana 53, Piasa Southwestern 43
Senn 92, Richards 65
Tamms (Egyptian) 39, Pope County 38
Tri-County 42, Blue Ridge 29
Vernon Hills 71, Grayslake North 55
Waltonville 49, Johnston City 25
Waubonsie Valley 61, DeKalb 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora Christian 52, St. Bede 19
Breese Mater Dei 47, Carlinville 28
Lanark Eastland 61, Stockton 49
Okawville 46, Gallatin County 28
Paris 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 35
Teutopolis 43, Tolono Unity 22
McGivney Catholic High School 57, Carrollton 39
1A Casey (C.-Westfield) Sectional=
Sectional Semifinal=
Altamont 62, Moweaqua Central A&M 50
Shiloh 52, Brownstown – St. Elmo 51
1A Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional=
Sectional Semifinal=
Catlin (Salt Fork) 39, Warrensburg-Latham 32
Decatur St. Teresa 45, Lexington 44
1A Granville (Putnam County) Sectional=
Sectional Semifinal=
Gardner-South Wilmington 41, Newark 40
1A Pecatonica Sectional=
Sectional Semifinal=
1A Wayne City Sectional=
Sectional Semifinal=
2A Chicago (Orr) Sectional=
Sectional Semifinal=
Walther Christian Academy 65, Latin 52
2A Chicago (Orr) Sectionall=
Sectional Semifinal=
DePaul College Prep 53, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 51
2A Greenville Sectional=
Sectional Semifinal=
Semifinal=
Pleasant Plains 51, Breese Central 37
2A Macomb Sectional=
Sectional Semifinal=
Normal University 42, Illini West (Carthage) 25
Quincy Notre Dame 39, Knoxville 28
2A Paris Sectional=
Sectional Semifinal=
Paris 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 35
3A Champaign (Central) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Champaign Centennial 64, Eisenhower 58
Springfield Southeast 39, Jacksonville 37
3A Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Bremen 40, Chicago Vocational 39
Rich East 57, Thornridge 38
3A Crystal Lake (South) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Bensenville (Fenton) 49, North Chicago 48
Lakes Community 34, Ridgewood 18
3A Effingham (H.S.) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Cahokia 69, Mascoutah 46
Marion 46, Carbondale 41
Regional Semifinal=
Mount Vernon 53, Effingham 49
Olney (Richland County) 52, Charleston 40
3A Hampshire Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Plano 43, Hinsdale South 39, OT
Rochelle 52, Belvidere 48
Regional Semifinal=
Belvidere North 62, Freeport 30
Rockford Boylan 71, Sterling 68
3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Mather 62, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 12
3A Rock Island (H.S.) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Bartonville (Limestone) 41, Peoria Notre Dame 36
Canton 48, Peoria Manual 17
East Peoria 51, Streator 44
4A Des Plaines (Maine West) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Von Steuben 46, Maine East 44
4A Hoffman Estates (H.S.) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Glenbard North 46, West Chicago 25
Wheaton Warrenville South 60, Hoffman Estates 19
4A Huntley Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Larkin 59, Elgin 31
4A Lisle (Benet Academy) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Plainfield East 50, Romeoville 43
Regional Semifinal=
Naperville Neuqua Valley 64, Naperville Central 61
Oswego 53, Oswego East 28
4A Palatine (H.S.) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Waukegan 53, Round Lake 43
Wheeling 32, Mundelein 25
4A Palos Hills (Stagg) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Andrew 40, Shepard 37
4A Pekin Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Granite City 44, Alton 39
Minooka 54, Bradley-Bourbonnais 37