Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomington Christian 67, Greenview 44

Chicago (Austin) 58, Bowen 48

Chicago Ag Science 56, Shepard 44

Christian Liberty Academy 61, Westminster Christian 58

Fenger 70, Dunbar 54

Galena 58, West Carroll 36

Lincoln Way Central 44, Southland 41

Mt. Carmel 52, Olney (Richland County) 47

Patoka 69, Martinsville 59

Princeville 54, Wethersfield 53

Riverside-Brookfield 76, Aurora Central Catholic 37

Roxana 53, Piasa Southwestern 43

Senn 92, Richards 65

Tamms (Egyptian) 39, Pope County 38

Tri-County 42, Blue Ridge 29

Waltonville 49, Johnston City 25

Waubonsie Valley 61, DeKalb 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora Christian 52, St. Bede 19

Paris 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 35

Teutopolis 43, Tolono Unity 22

McGivney Catholic High School 57, Carrollton 39

1A Casey (C.-Westfield) Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Shiloh 52, Brownstown – St. Elmo 51

1A Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Catlin (Salt Fork) 39, Warrensburg-Latham 32

Decatur St. Teresa 45, Lexington 44

1A Granville (Putnam County) Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Gardner-South Wilmington 41, Newark 40

1A Pecatonica Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Lanark Eastland 61, Stockton 49

1A Wayne City Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Okawville 46, Gallatin County 28

2A Chicago (Orr) Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Walther Christian Academy 65, Latin 52

2A Greenville Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Breese Mater Dei 47, Carlinville 28

Semifinal=

Pleasant Plains 51, Breese Central 37

2A Macomb Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Normal University 42, Illini West (Carthage) 25

Quincy Notre Dame 39, Knoxville 28

2A Paris Sectional=

Sectional Semifinal=

Paris 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 35

3A Champaign (Central) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Champaign Centennial 64, Eisenhower 58

Springfield Southeast 39, Jacksonville 37

3A Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Bremen 40, Chicago Vocational 39

Rich East 57, Thornridge 38

3A Crystal Lake (South) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Bensenville (Fenton) 49, North Chicago 48

Lakes Community 34, Ridgewood 18

3A Effingham (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Cahokia 69, Mascoutah 46

Marion 46, Carbondale 41

3A Hampshire Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Plano 43, Hinsdale South 39, OT

Rochelle 52, Belvidere 48

Regional Semifinal=

Belvidere North 62, Freeport 30

Rockford Boylan 71, Sterling 68

3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Mather 62, Chicago (ASPIRA B&F) 12

3A Rock Island (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Bartonville (Limestone) 41, Peoria Notre Dame 36

Canton 48, Peoria Manual 17

East Peoria 51, Streator 44

4A Des Plaines (Maine West) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Von Steuben 46, Maine East 44

4A Hoffman Estates (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Glenbard North 46, West Chicago 25

Wheaton Warrenville South 60, Hoffman Estates 19

4A Huntley Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Larkin 59, Elgin 31

4A Lisle (Benet Academy) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Plainfield East 50, Romeoville 43

Regional Semifinal=

Naperville Neuqua Valley 64, Naperville Central 61

Oswego 53, Oswego East 28

4A Palatine (H.S.) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Waukegan 53, Round Lake 43

Wheeling 32, Mundelein 25

4A Palos Hills (Stagg) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Andrew 40, Shepard 37

4A Pekin Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Granite City 44, Alton 39

Minooka 54, Bradley-Bourbonnais 37