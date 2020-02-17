Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dubois 65, Punxsutawney 39

Easton 78, Phillipsburg, N.J. 49

Knoch 43, New Castle 35

Pennsauken, N.J. 83, Mastery Charter North 56

Class 1A=

District 3=

First Round=

Greenwood 64, High Point 40

Class 2A=

District 6=

First Round=

Penns Manor 61, Bishop McCort 57

United 89, Claysburg-Kimmel 69

Class 3A=

District 3=

Quarterfinal=

Brandywine Heights 64, Upper Dauphin 41

Camp Hill 83, Hanover 34

Camp Hill Trinity 72, Annville-Cleona 32

Columbia 68, Lancaster Mennonite 58

Class 4A=

District 3=

First Round=

Berks Catholic 43, Wyomissing 21

Octorara 65, Susquehannock 55

Class 5A=

District 3=

First Round=

Elizabethtown 62, Lampeter-Strasburg 56

Gettysburg 76, Hershey 66

Milton Hershey 76, West York 54

Muhlenberg 66, Northeastern 61

New Oxford 55, Big Spring 30

Northern York 55, Lower Dauphin 46

Shippensburg 63, Cedar Cliff 50

York 81, York Suburban 65

WPIAL=

First Round=

Laurel Highlands 52, Hampton 46

Shaler 48, Gateway 43

South Fayette 48, Franklin Regional 46

West Allegheny 65, McKeesport 62

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Northumberland Christian 66, Walnut Street Christian 24

Class 2A=

District 6=

First Round=

Glendale 50, Southern Huntingdon 46

Class 3A=

District 6=

First Round=

Penns Valley 67, Mount Union 25

West Shamokin 56, Richland 45

Class 4A=

WPIAL=

First Round=

Freeport 44, Belle Vernon 38

Indiana 54, McKeesport 48

Quaker Valley 65, West Mifflin 37

Class 5A=

District 6/8/9=

First Round=

Dubois 46, Bellefonte 43

Class 6A=

District 3=

First Round=

Dallastown Area 43, Ephrata 41

Manheim Township 33, Cedar Cliff 17

Red Lion 52, Warwick 29

